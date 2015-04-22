UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
U.S. and UK officials are preparing to announce a settlement with Deutsche Bank as soon as Thursday over allegations that it tried to rig benchmark interest rates like Libor, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
HANNOVER RE, MUNICH RE
Hannover Re indicated 0.1 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent higher
The European Union will mount a fresh bid to persuade the United States to free up the billions of euros in collateral it requires foreign reinsurers to set aside against policies.
METRO
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Metro AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Poland said on Tuesday it would buy Raytheon Co's Patriot missiles from the United States and provisionally selected French Airbus Group helicopters as it speeds up the modernization of its military amid tensions with Russia.
OSRAM
No indication available
Germany's Osram plans to transfer its 2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) general lamps business into an independent legal structure, paving the way for a possible spin-off or sale and allowing it to focus on automotive lighting and components.
PUMA
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Kering says Puma's first quarter sales rose 13 percent to 825 million euros, an increase of 4.5 percent on a comparable basis, and expects similar sales growth in the second quarter.
VILLEROY & BOCH
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The group said its first-quarter operating EBIT grew 8 percent to 9.5 million euros on sales of 195.2 million euros.
DEALS
Buyout group BC Partners has put German laboratory operator Synlab up for sale in a potential deal worth more than 1.5 billion euros, three people familiar with the matter said.
UBER
Online taxi firm Uber will comply with a German ban on its services using unlicensed cab drivers by lowering its fees so it becomes more like a ride sharing service.
ANALYSTS' VIEW
SAP - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Overweight" and increases target price to 72 from 67 eur
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Berenberg starts with "Buy" and price target of 6.20 eur
VIB VERMOEGEN - Berenberg starts with "Buy" and target price of 20 eur
VTG AG - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.47 pct, S&P 500 -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.39 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
