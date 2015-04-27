FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.0 pct higher

Deutsche Bank outlined a restructuring plan late on Friday that will see it cut back investment banking, sell its Postbank retail chain via a public share offering and reduce costs.

Separately, it also published quarterly results on Sunday, showing net profit fall by half to 559 million euros ($608.1 million) as hefty legal charges eroded gains from a 24 percent rise in revenue to a near record of 10.4 billion euros.

Details of restructuring plan due on Monday. Analyst conference at 0600 GMT, news conference at 0830 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.6 pct higher

Supervisory board Chairman Ferdinand Piech resigned on Saturday after losing a showdown with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, ending an era at the iconic German carmaker.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The sportswear maker's Hydra Ventures is investing in Chicago-based shoe brand Bucketfeet, which sells sneakers designed by artists, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing company sources.

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 0.3 pct higher

Munich Re indicated 0.2 pct lower

The chief of Allianz's German unit, Markus Riess, is leaving the insurer to head up rival Munich Re's primary insurer Ergo after being passed over for the CEO post at Allianz.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Bayer has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its home and garden consumer products business, with an expected price tag of little over 100 million euros ($108 million), a person familiar with the matter said. Reuters reported last month that the business was for sale.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Talks due with labour union Verdi to resolve a dispute over management plans to expand the group's parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay deals.

SAP

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The business software maker does not see any need for further bond issuances to finance acquisition costs, its finance chief Luka Mucic told Boerse-Online in an interview.

TALANX

No indication available

The insurer is sticking with its profit guidance for 2015 after recording few extraordinary costs in the first quarter, its finance chief Immo Querner told German daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.8 pct lower

Nordex will only start paying a dividend once it is clear that it will be able to keep up payments every year in the longer run, its Chief Executive Juergen Zeschky told weekly Euro am Sonntag in an interview.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Jefferies cuts to "underperform"

MUNICH RE - Jefferies cuts to "underperform"

VOLKSWAGEN - Evercore ISI raises to "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March import prices +1.0 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y vs Reuters forecast for +0.5 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)