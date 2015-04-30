FRANKFURT, April 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 higher on Thursday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Operating profit at the world's largest chemical firm by sales slipped 2 percent in the first quarter, slightly better than expected, as strong petrochemicals and specialty chemicals businesses outweighed the effect of money set aside for bonuses to staff.

BAYER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The drugmaker Bayer said strong overseas currencies allowed it to lift its full-year earnings and sales targets. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 3.0 billion euros, in line with market expectations, helped by recently launched drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 1 percent higher

Key Q1 figures due.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

A surge in financial market volatility and trading helped boost revenue at Deutsche Boerse in the first quarter, prompting the German exchange operator to raise its revenue and earnings forecast for the year.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Kidney dialysis specialist reports a 2 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting expectations, and confirmed its guidance for 2015.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 4.3 percent higher

The healthcare group lifts its full-year earnings forecast as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market grappled with supply shortages longer than expected.

LINDE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The world's biggest industrial gases company by sales, reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter core profit and revenue on Thursday, boosted by exchange-rate effects.

AIRBUS

Up 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus Group confirmed its full-year profit guidance on Thursday and said its main commercial jet programmes were on track as it posted lower first-quarter operating profit roughly in line with market expectations.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The lubricant maker posted first-quarter EBIT of 82 million euros on sales of 493 million euros.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

German construction group Hochtief HOTG.DE said its first-quarter underlying net profit rose 44 percent to 60 million euros ($67 million), beating an analyst consensus average of 41 million euros provided by the company.

KRONES

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q1 results due. The bottling machine maker's net profit is seen up 10 percent at 32.8 million euros. Poll:

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie on Thursday raised its sales forecast for the ongoing year, citing robust demand for its products as well as positive currency effects.

The company said it now expects sales to grow by about 10 percent in 2015, after previously expecting high single-digit percentage growth.

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The group posted first-quarter net profit of 8.4 million euros on revenues of 66.6 million euros.

RIB SOFTWARE

No indication available

The group reported a first-quarter net profit of 2.8 million euros on sales of 20.2 million euros.

SHW

No indication available

The company affirmed its forecast for 2015 adjusted EBITDA of 46-50 million euros after reporting a rise in first-quarter earnings.

SURTECO

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on March 19.

TAKKT

Indicated 1.2 percent percent

The company said it saw its 2015 EBITDA margin reaching the upper end of its forecast range of 12 to 15 percent after reporting first-quarter financial results.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The real estate company said it expected funds from operations (FFO) to rise by at least 10 percent this year.

It also said it was investing about 85.9 million euros to acquire to special retail centres in Berlin.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting a first-quarter net loss of 1 million euros.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The airline said its 2014 restructuring charges total 100.5 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BASF - 2.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

COMMERZBANK - no dividend proposed

CONTINENTAL AG - 3.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - 0.78 eur/shr dividend proposed

GERRESHEIMER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - no dividend proposed

DRAEGERWERK - dividend of 1.33 eur/common share, 1.39 eur/preference share proposed

SGL GROUP - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTZ - 0.07 eur/shr dividend proposed

RATIONAL - 6.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ENBW - 0.69 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYTS' VIEWS

METRO AG - UBS starts the stock with a "sell" rating and a 30 euro price target

OSRAM - Citigroup cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -2.7 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March retail sales down 2.3 pct m/m, up 3.5 pct y/y.

German April jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted jobless number seen down 13,000, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.4 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Kirsti Knolle)