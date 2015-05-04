FRANKFURT May 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Volkswagen's works council backed the carmaker's choice of two new supervisory board members, appointments opposed by newly departed Chairman Ferdinand Piech.

The premier of the German state of Lower Saxony, which owns 20 percent of Volkswagen, was quoted on Saturday as saying that a power struggle at Europe's largest carmaker that ended in the departure of Chairman Ferdinand Piech, was over.

Separately, Audi Q1 results due.

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The chief executive of Adidas defends his record ahead of next week's annual shareholder's meeting, saying the German sportswear company had made a great start to 2015.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Thousands of workers at Deutsche Post staged another strike on Saturday over the company's plans to expand its parcel delivery service using workers on lower pay, labour union Verdi said.

MERCK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The pharmaceuticals and chemicals group plans to step up investments in its brand to defend the company's rights to the name, which it shares with U.S. company Merck, its chief executive told the Financial Times.

Karl-Ludwig Kley also said that planning for his own succession was under way.

SAP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The business software company said on Friday it is not considering acquiring online rival Salesforce.com Inc, after a news report suggested the leaders of the two companies had held talks about strategic alliances last year.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German industrial firm plans to keep most of its 13 underperforming businesses for now and will try to sell a handful of "marginal" operations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A Chinese regulator investigated Siemens AG last year over whether the German group's healthcare unit and its dealers bribed hospitals to buy expensive disposable products used in some of its medical devices, three people with knowledge of the probe told Reuters.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus Group said on Thursday it planned to complain to the German authorities over reports that the country's foreign intelligence agency had helped the United States to spy on it and other European firms.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated unchanged

Q1 results due after market close.

Rocket Internet

No indication available

The tech investor focused on emerging market ventures has reduced its stakes in two of its Europe-focused financial services start-ups after facing setbacks there, Spiegel magazine said.

JOYOU

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The Chinese company said on Monday that a special audit showed as an interim result that substantial deviations from revenue, debt and available cash compared to the relevant amounts reported by the company in its financial reports 2014 must be assumed.

"Such deviations may possibly lead to the net assets, financial and profit situation of the Company having been presented too positively in the financial reports 2014 of the Company," it said in a statement.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

Germany's GDL train drivers' union called on Sunday for a seven-day strike, starting with freight trains on Monday and passenger traffic on Tuesday, to back its claims in a dispute with Deutsche Bahn over pay and negotiating rights.

EX-DIVIDEND

BASF - dividend 2.80 eur/shr

CONTINENTAL AG - dividend 3.25 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - dividend 0.78 eur/shr

GERRESHEIMER - dividend 0.75 eur/shr

DRAEGERWERK - dividend 1.33 eur/common share, 1.39 eur/preference share

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones UP 1.03 pct, S&P 500 1.09 pct, Nasdaq 1.29 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for Greenery Day.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit/BME manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger and Emma Thomasson)