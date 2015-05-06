FRANKFURT May 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
German carmaker BMW said its first-quarter operating profit
rose by a forecast-beating 20.6 percent, lifted by strong demand
for large offroader luxury cars in Europe and the United States.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Nevada has given Daimler, the world's biggest truck maker,
the go-ahead to test its self-driving heavy freight truck for
the first time on the open road in ordinary traffic, the two
sides announced on Tuesday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing
a plane in the French Alps in March, killing all 150 people on
board, practiced a descent on the previous flight, German
newspaper Bild said on Tuesday.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The world's largest chemicals distributor posted a 22
percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, helped
especially by growth in North America.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Automobile component maker ElringKlinger reported Q1 net
income of 29.2 million euros. The company
published preliminary results on April 29 and cuts its forecast
for 2015 adjusted EBIT to about 165 million euros.
EVONIK
No pre-opening share indication available
The diversified chemicals maker lifted its 2015 profit
guidance while quarterly core earnings blew past market
expectations on Wednesday, helped by higher volumes and prices
at its animal feed ingredients business.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The reinsurer posted a forecast-beating 20 percent rise in
net profit to 279.7 million euros in the first quarter on the
back of double-digit percentage gains in premiums and income
from investments.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected sales and
profit growth to pick up during the rest of the year as it
invests in its brand after reporting lower first-quarter net
profit than expected.
KUKA
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The industrial robot maker beat forecasts for first-quarter
orders, sales and profits and confirmed its full-year outlook on
Wednesday.
METRO
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Strategy day due.
NORMA
No pre-opening share indication available
The company posted its forecasts for 2015 after reporting
first-quarter adjusted EBITA of 39.2 million euros.
PUMA
No premarket indication available
Puma released q1 results ahead of schedule, saying adverse
currency effects weighed on results.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German genetic tests maker said adjusted net income fell
to $51.5 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter,
broadly in line with analyst expectations.
XING
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q1 revenue jumped 29 percent to 29.3 million euros and
EBITDA rose 83 percent to 8.2 million euros, the company said,
as it saw the biggest rise in membership growth ever.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said it expected its 2015 revenues to grow by at
least a medium single-digit percentage, after sales edged up by
0.4 percent in the first quarter.
GRAMMER
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Grammer predicted an appreciable rise in revenue for 2015 to
over 1.4 bln euros and steady EBIT performance after EBIT rose
11.5 percent in the first quarter. The company named Gerard
Cordonnier new CFO as of June.
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company confirmed its outlook for a positive sales and
earnings performance in 2015 after sales rose 24 percent in the
first quarter.
WINDELN.DE
First day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The
company said it set the IPO price at 18.50 euros a share.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ALLIANZ - 6.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
HANNOVER RE - 4.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend of 0.77 eur/preference
share, 0.76 eur/ordinary share proposed
HOCHTIEF - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
MAN - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALSTRIA OFFICE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAKKT AG - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
VOLKSWAGEN - dividend of 4.80 eur/ordinary shr,
4.86 eur/preferred shr
DELTICOM - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from
"neutral", lowers price target to 144 from 150 euros
KLOECKNER - HSBC revises to "buy" from
"overweight", lowers target price to 10 from 11 euros
SOFTWARE AG - HSBC revises to "hold" from
"neutral", lifts target price to 28 from 23 euros
PORSCHE SE - HSBC revises to "hold" from
"neutral", lifts target price to 91 from 71 euros
COMMERZBANK - Morgan Stanley cuts to
"equal-weight" from "overweight", lowers price target to 13.50
from 14.80 euros
METRO - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from
"underweight", lifts price target to 30 from 22 euros. Citi
raises price target to 33 euros, with a "neutral" rating
NORDEX - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from
"hold", lifts target price to 25 from 19 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq
-1.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei closed for public holiday.
DEALS
German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG won
U.S. antitrust approval for its $13.5 billion takeover of TRW
Automotive Holdings Corp on condition that certain TRW
assets are sold, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April Markit services PMI due at 0755 GMT and seen at
54.4 points. Markit composite final PMI also due at 0755 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
