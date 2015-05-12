FRANKFURT May 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0641 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Allianz saw another 68.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in assets flow out of its U.S.-based asset manager Pimco in the first quarter, pushing the operating profit for the group's asset management division down by 14 percent.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 2 percent lower

The postal and logistics group said it would review the restructuring process at its freight division after reporting a lower than expected first quarter operating profit.

Separately, Deutsche Post workers are to stage labour strikes, which could start on Tuesday, union Verdi has said.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The consumer goods company has agreed to acquire Colgate-Palmolive's entire range of laundry detergents and pre-wash brands in Australia and New Zealand for 220 million euros ($245.43 million).

K+S

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The potash miner lifted its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, citing higher volumes at its salt business. Revenues should be significantly higher than the 3.82 billion euros posted last year, it said in a statement. It had previously seen a moderate increase.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

April traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The industrial group raised its full-year profit forecast thanks to better execution and stabilising economic conditions, it said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

VW will break up MAN and transfer MAN's truck and bus businesses, as well as MAN Latin America, into VW's new Truck & Bus Holding GmbH, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Separately, Formula One remains an option for Audi, the German carmaker's chief executive Rupert Stadler was quoted as saying on Monday amid speculation about a partnership with former world champions Red Bull.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Q1 results due after market close. The real estate group's EBIT is seen up 0.7 percent at 44.5 million euros. Poll:

DUERR

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The automotive supplier said it expected to post a 2015 EBIT margin of 7-7.5 percent after reporting first-quarter results.

LEONI

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The provider of cables and cable systems to the automotive sector reported a first-quarter net profit of 16.8 million euros.

EVOTEC

Indicated 4.4 percent higher

The company raised its 2015 revenue guidance, citing its strategic alliance with France's Sanofi.

MANZ

Indicated 5.3 percent lower

The automotive supplier affirmed its 2015 targets after reporting its first-quarter EBIT loss widened to 9.4 million euros from 5.7 million a year earlier.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The maker of lenses and optical sensors affirmed its forecast for 2015 sales of 650-690 million euros after reporting first-quarter results.

CEWE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The photo-finishing company said it expects 2015 net profit of 20-24 million euros after its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 3.6 million euros.

DIC ASSET

Indicated 0.3 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate group affirmed its forecast for funds from operations (FFO) to rise to 48-50 million euros this year, after reporting stable first-quarter FFO.

MLP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company affirmed its 2015 forecast for a slight rise in EBIT after reporting first-quarter financial results.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The fashion group posted first-quarter recurring EBITDA of 9.1 million euros on sales of 215.7 million euros.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The construction equipment maker posted a 43 percent increase in its first-quarter EBIT.

ZALANDO

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer said it was optimistic for the rest of 2015 after it reported strong first-quarter results.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The airline said its first-quarter loss before interest and tax (EBIT) narrowed to 159.9 million euros ($178.6 million) from a loss of 182.8 million a year earlier. The company's Q2 performance is below expectations, Air Berlin said.

ENBW

No indication available

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

K+S - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

LINDE - 3.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS - 3.62 eur/shr dividend proposed

KION - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

KLOECKNER & CO - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

RHEINMETALL - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

SYMRISE - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.24 eur/shr dividend proposed

GRENKELEASING - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

SHW - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HUGO BOSS - HSBC revises to "buy" from "overweight", lowers target price to 131 from 136 euros

TALANX - DZ Bank raises to "buy" from "hold" and raises price target to 30 from 28 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 at 0434.

TUI

TUI boss Joussen wants to give the leisure tourism group a more decentralised structure moving responsibility away from Hanover, Germany to regional companies, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

