UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, a public holiday in Germany, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1 pct higher
German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said it was prepared to enter mediation with Lufthansa on a wide range of pay issues, ruling out strike action until the end of July.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The steel maker expects proceedings regarding its involvement in a rail track cartel to take a long time, board member Donatus Kaufmann told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN, MAN
VW Indicated 0.2 pct lower
MAN indicated 0.1 pct lower
The carmaker has no plans to break up MAN SE or sell the group's non-truckmaking units, MAN's labour boss said, as VW forges a long-planned tie-up of its truck brands.
Separately, Volkswagen passenger car brand sales fell 4.8 percent in April as a drop in Russia and South America outweighed gains in Europe.
EX-DIVIDEND
BMW - dividend 2.90 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - dividend 2.10 eur/shr
LANXESS - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ELRINGKLINGER AG - dividend 0.55 eur/shr
SOFTWARE AG - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
BRAAS MONIER - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE - dividend 2.01 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.98 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.