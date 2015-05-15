FRANKFURT May 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.6 percent on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated up 0.3 percent

Pimco's global equities Chief Investment Officer Virginie Maisonneuve is leaving the bond powerhouse, it said on Thursday, less than a year and a half after she was hired.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated flat

German labour union Verdi has called on workers at Deutsche Post to continue walkouts on Friday ahead of a next round of negotiations scheduled for May 20 and 21.

AIRBUS

No indication available

India's defence procurement agency has cleared the purchase of 56 transport planes from Europe's Airbus in collaboration with local partner Tata Sons in a deal worth an estimated $1.9 billion, a defence ministry source said on Thursday.

Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Germany's defence ministry has decided to buy MEADS, the successor to the Patriot missile defence system from MBDA, a joint venture of Airbus, BAE Systems and Finmeccanica .

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated flat

A bomb threat and an unattended suitcase prompted German broadcaster ProSieben to stop the finale of model competition show Germany's Next Topmodel and evacuate thousands of people from the event's venue on Thursday.

STABILUS

Indicated up 3.9 percent

Issues Q2 results and 2015 profit guidance.

SURTECO

Indicated up 0.9 percent

Surteco says group sales rose 4 percent in the first quarter and confirms its outlook for organic growth in both strategic businesses for the full year.

MVV ENERGIE

Indicated up 0.4 percent

German local utility MVV Energie cut its full-year profit forecast, blaming mild winter temperatures as well as operational delays at new plants in Britain.

SUEDWESTDEUTSCHE SALZWERKE AG

Indicated up 0.3 percent

Expects 2015 revenue to grow 15-30 pct

AIS AG

No indication available

The environmental services and equipment company said it recorded no sales in the first quarter of 2015 and posted a 43 million euro loss.

BVB

No indication available

Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary results on May 11.

SOLARWORLD

No indication available

Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary results on April 27.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DUERR - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - Jefferies raises price target to 105 euros from 100 euros, rating 'buy'

SALZGITTER - S&P Capital IQ raises target to 30 euros from 23.20 euros, rating 'sell'

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.08 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei up 0.67 pct at 0504 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

