BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen returns to a Munich court where he and five other current and former Deutsche executives are on trial for allegedly attempting to manipulate evidence to lower damage payments the bank paid to the Kirch media empire.

Separately, co-CEO Anshu Jain told Frankfurt Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview he expected not as many investors as usual would exonerate the board at Thursday's AGM.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Ratings agency Fitch will soon downgrade European banks en masse, possibly even at the start of the week, German newspaper Handelsblatt said, citing unnamed financial sources.

The newspaper said dozens of banks would be affected by the downgrade, including Deutsche Bank, which would see its rating fall slightly, and Commerzbank, which would be hit much harder.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

German union Verdi continued with nationwide strikes on Saturday, hoping to increase pressure on management in a row over pay and conditions.

Separately, the company's long-distance bus unit, Postbus, has signed a partnership deal with a unit of Eurolines, as it continues to expand its network beyond Germany, an executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Monday.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT

Lufthansa indicated 0.1 percent lower

Fraport indicated 0.2 percent higher

European air traffic labour groups including Germany's GdF meet in Brussels to discuss whether to take industrial action to protest against cost cuts.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Volkswagen group sales fell for the first time in at least four and a half years in April, raising pressure on the German carmaker to fix trouble spots laid bare by the shock ouster of Chairman Ferdinand Piech.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The cable group that was recently taken over by Vodafone said it expected its adjusted EBITDA growth to accelerate to a medium to high single-digit percentage this year, after reporting 3.3 percent growth for 2014/15.

OSRAM

No indication available

The lighting maker cannot guarantee there will be no job cuts during a spin-off of its traditional business, although there as no concrete plans for headcount reduction at present, chief executive Olaf Berlien told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The fragrances and flavours maker is looking at around 5-10 takeover targets, CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram said in an interview with paper Welt am Sonntag.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The real estate firm agreed to buy a residential property portfolio with 839 residential units and 23 commercial units for about 18.6 million euros.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The real estate company is close to a deal to buy around 14,000 residential properties in Germany for around 900 million euros ($1.03 billion), a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

SIXT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The rental car firm reported a 5.5 percent improvement in first-quarter pretax profit to 28.1 million euros and affirmed its 2015 guidance.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The company is holding talks with several companies for the sale of its locomotive business, some of which are interested in the entire, others only in parts of the unit, CFO Oliver Schuster said in a interview with BoersenZeitung on Saturday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Air Berlin has one last shot at turning itself around, its chief executive told a German newspaper, underlining the scale of the challenge facing Germany's second largest airline.

EX-DIVIDEND

DUERR - dividend 1.65 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - HSBC revises its rating on the stock to "hold" from "neutral"

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises its target price to 80 euros

DUERR - HSBC revises to "hold" from "reduce", lifts its price target to 93 from 90 euros

GEA - Citigroup cuts the stock to "neutral" from "buy" - traders

AIR BERLIN - HSBC revises to "reduce" from "hold", lowers price target to 0.65 from 1.20 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Monday's close.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)