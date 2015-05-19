BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Greece is near a cash-for-reforms deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund that would help it meet debt repayments next month, the country's finance minister said on Monday, as worries persist over a possible bankruptcy.

MERCK

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

Merck said 2015 adjusted core earnings would rise to 3.45-3.55 billion euros ($3.9-4.0 billion) in 2015, helped by a strong U.S. dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.7 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

New car registrations in Europe rose 6.9 percent in April, industry data showed, on growth in large markets like Italy, France, Germany and Great Britain, and as demand for mass market brands like VW outpaced sales of premium vehicles.

Separately, Daimler CFO Bodo Ubber told Handelsblatt that he expects the second half of the year to be better than the first when it comes to car sales and earnings before interest and tax.

BASF

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Brazilian prosecutors said on Monday they would seek at least 50 million reais ($16.6 million) from multinational pesticide manufacturers including BASF for alleged safety violations at a collection facility for used pesticide containers.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Germany's Continental AG has bought Elektrobit Oyj's automotive division for 600 million euros to broaden its product range as demand for electronic components and software in cars grows.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q1 results due from unit Deutsche Postbank.

Separately, Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying that retail banking chief Rainer Neske will resign because he opposes the lender's restructuring program.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

German union Verdi continues strikes on Tuesday, hoping to increase pressure on management in a row over pay and conditions.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, AXEL SPRINGER

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.8 percent higher

Axel Springer indicated 0.7 percent higher

Talks between the telecoms operator and Axel Springer on a sale of the internet portal T-Online are stalling over diverging views on price, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, without citing sources.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Talks between Lufthansa and trade union Verdi on pay and working conditions are due to continue. The union has called for a 5.5 pct pay increase for around 33,000 Lufthansa employees at its IT, maintenance, service, cargo units.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Full 2014/15 results due from subsidiary Cropenergies . The unit said on Monday it would pay no dividend for 2014/15.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The internet service provider reported a rise in first-quarter core profit and revenues on new subscribers, but it narrowly missed expectations.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The company reported a rise in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax to 31.5 million euros and affirmed its 2015 guidance.

CURASAN

No indication available

The company resolved on Tuesday on a cash capital increase.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.78 eur/shr dividend proposed

EVONIK - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed

JUNGHEINRICH - dividend of 1.04 eur/preference share, 0.98 euro/common share proposed

BAYWA - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BRENNTAG - Credit Suisse cuts to "underperform" from "outperform", lowers price target to 45 from 50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 49.0 vs 53.3, Current Conditions seen at 69.5 vs 70.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

