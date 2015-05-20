UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent lower
Aareal Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Fitch downgraded Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Aareal Bank in a swathe of ratings action on European banks
Separately, a director told Handelsblatt that shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services will call for an overhaul of the bank's management board.
The paper also reported that Deutsche Bank's supervisory board will on Wednesday discuss a successor to retail head Rainer Neske and a shake-up of the management board.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Sinocare, a Chinese maker of blood-sugar monitors, teamed up with Citic Securities to enter the bidding for Bayers diabetes devices business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
The Mercedes-Benz truck unit said on Tuesday it had dismissed 500 workers at a Brazilian truck plant and is putting about 7,000 others on paid leave as it suspends production in the face of plunging sales.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Post and labour union Verdi are due to resume talks to resolve a row over pay and conditions.
The group sold a 4.16 percent stake in Sinotrans .
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Roaming fees for trans-national mobile calls in Europe might be abandoned after all by 2018, daily Handelsblatt said, citing a draft by Lettland.
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Conergy, in which RWE bought a minor interest in March, is looking to acquire up to two companies in 2015 to scale up before it goes public, its CEO told Reuters.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus said on Tuesday the latest version of its popular A320 had flown for the first time with engines supplied by CFM International.
METRO
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The owner of German department store chain Karstadt is making a new takeover offer for Metro's Kaufhof, a source told Reuters. Handelsblatt said the bid was worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.22 billion).
BERTRANDT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The group posted an operating profit of 43.8 million euros on sales of 451.4 million euros for the six months to end-March.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 4.3 percent lower
The real-estate firm plans to issue new shares worth up to 950 million euros to finance an acquisition and refinance debt, it said on Wednesday.
The group reported a 21 percent increase in its first-quarter FFO I to 71.3 million euros.
HELLA
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Family shareholders in the car parts supplier are placing up to 13.89 million shares, equivalent to a 12.5 percent stake, in an accelerated bookbuilding process. Shares are being offered at 39-41 euros, said bookrunner Bankhaus Lampe.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The company increased its 2015 sales target to 725 million euros and still sees its full year pre-tax profit at 8-12 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FRESENIUS - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAP - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
AAREAL - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
NORMA - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
AIXTRON - no dividend proposed
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
NEMETSCHEK - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
GRAMMER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOSSLOH - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - dividend 0.78 eur/shr
EVONIK - dividend 1 eur/shr
JUNGHEINRICH - dividend of 1.04 eur/preference share, 0.98 euro/common share
BAYWA - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.07 pct, S&P 500 -0.06 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April producer prices +0.1 pct m/m, -1.5 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.2 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
