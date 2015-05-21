UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT May 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GREECE
Greece cannot make an upcoming payment to the International Monetary Fund on June 5 unless foreign lenders disburse more aid, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday, the latest warning from Athens it is on the verge of default.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank reshuffled its management board late on Wednesday, consolidating restructuring authority under co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain while bidding farewell to its retail banking head Rainer Neske.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Post and labour union Verdi are due to hold a second day of talks to resolve a row over pay and conditions.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 2 percent lower
Annual press conference.
NORDEX
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
Nordex said Chief Executive Officer Juergen Zeschky has requested to leave his post, citing personal reasons. He will be replaced by Lars Bondo Krogsgaard and a new management structure will be introduced, Nordex said.
VTG
Indicated xx percent xx
The railway logistics group affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 90 percent ot 83.6 million euros ($93 million).
JOYOU
Down 80 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Joyou said an extraordinary writedown may have caused a loss of more than half of registered share capital. Joyou said management is now to examining whether to file for insolvency proceedings.
WINDELN.DE
Up 5.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The online baby retailer said preliminary first-quarter figures showed revenues rose 87 percent to 35.6 million euros, and an adjusted loss before interest and tax of between 1.5 - 1.2 million euros.
SCHAEFFLER
Indicated xx percent xx
Q1 results due.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
PFEIFFER VACUUM - 2.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRILLISCH - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
FREENET - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
UNITED INTERNET - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
SMA SOLAR - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
FRESENIUS - 0.44 eur/shr dividend
SAP - 1.10 eur/shr dividend
AAREAL - 1.20 eur/shr dividend
NORMA - 0.75 eur/shr dividend
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.35 eur/shr dividend
NEMETSCHEK - 1.60 eur/shr dividend
GRAMMER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.15 pct, S&P 500 -0.09 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.03 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May Markit flash PMIs due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing flash PMI seen at 52.3 pts, service flash PMI seen at 53.9 pts.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)
