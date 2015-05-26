FRANKFURT May 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

The drugmaker expects the world's largest economies to pool billions of euros in funding for the development of antibiotics against the growing threat of drug-resistant superbugs, its chief executive said on Friday.

The contest for Nokia's maps business has become a three-way race between German carmakers, a consortium including Uber and Baidu, and a third group including China's Tencent and Navinfo, people familiar with the process said.

The carmaker on Saturday announced a partnership with mobile technologies company Qualcomm Inc. to explore wireless recharging of mobile phones in cars as well as recharging of electric cars without cables.

Separately, Daimler said on Monday it is to make software from web services company Baidu available in its Chinese Mercedes-Benz cars as part of a trend of deepening ties between carmakers and consumer technology companies.

The company's postal services workers will strike in the cities of Trier and Koblenz, continuing a series of strikes started at the end of March, trade union Verdi said on Tuesday. Verdi is fighting Deutsche Post's plans to employ people in new parcel delivery units on lower pay than the standard collective labour agreement.

L'Oreal is not interested in buying Procter & Gamble's haircare business, L'Oreal management board member Nicolas Hieronimus told Handelsblatt on Monday. Sources told Reuters last month that Henkel was one of the companies preparing a bid for the unit, which includes the Wella and Clairol brands.

Separately, Bloomberg on Friday cited people familiar with the process as saying Henkel was the frontrunner to win the auction of P&G's haircare business and that final bids were due in about two weeks.

The German drug maker expects sales to grow by around 5 percent in its core operations over the coming years, helped by its pipeline of prospective new drugs, its chief executive was quoted as saying by weekly Euro am Sonntag.

Volkswagen will realign production at its heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands MAN and Scania, sources said, as the group seeks to boost synergies between the two truckmakers.

Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) will likely decide by early June whether to submit a bid to buy German department store chain Kaufhof from Metro, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The car rental group, which aims for the United States to become its largest non-domestic market, rules out entering into a strategic alliance with a large domestic player there, weekly Euro am Sonntag reported, citing CEO Erich Sixt.

Commerzbank said late-Friday it had partly exercised the greenshoe option for the Sixt Leasing IPO. It bought 1.2 million of the 1.6 million shares it could buy for the placement prices of 20 euos apiece.

The solar manufacturer will apply to the European Commission for an extension of duties on Chinese panel imports that are due to end this year, weekly Euro am Sonntag said. Chief Executive Frank Asbeck claims Chinese panel makers still receive unfair state subsidies, according to the magazine.

A consortium of Asian investor Fosun and former Coty head Bernd Beetz is the only remaining bidder for German fashion group Bogner after Permira dropped out of the race, two sources familiar with the matter said.

HANNOVER RE - Citi lowers to "SELL" from "NEUTRAL"

BASF - Erste raise to "BUY" form "HOLD"

