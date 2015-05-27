FRANKFURT, MAY 27The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0542 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

U.S. officials said Deutsche Bank misstated its financial accounts during the peak of the financial crisis and fined the bank $55 million to settle the long-running probe into the valuation of complex derivatives.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse said floor trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Wednesday would not resume before 11 Central European Time, or 0900 GMT.

Trading on the Xetra electronic exchange remained intact.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated up 0.1 percent

Germany starts an auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators on Wednesday, hoping to fill state coffers with billions of euros to help improve access to fast broadband services in Europe's biggest economy.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.3 percent

Volkswagen's supercar maker Lamborghini will sign on Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Italy's government to produce a much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at its Sant'Agata Bolognese plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

German defence group Rheinmetall is establishing a joint venture with Polish armaments group PGZ to develop an armoured fighting vehicle, it said on Tuesday, confirming a report in German business daily Handelsblatt.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

German telecommunications company Drillisch DRIG.DE will take over up to 301 shops and around 300 employees from Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE, Telefonica Deutschland said on Wednesday.

FIRSTEXTILE AG

Reports Q1 results

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAYER - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE POST - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIRBUS - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

QSC AG - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

WACKER NEUSON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SGL CARBON - S&P Capital IQ cuts target to 13.50 euros, rating 'sell'

BILFINGER - HSBC cuts target to 37 euros from 44 euros, rating 'reduce'

TOMORROW FOCUS AG - HSBC raises to 'buy' from 'neutral, cuts target to 5.8 euros from 6.5 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 1 pct, S&P 500 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei up 0.3 pct at 0449 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June GfK Consumer Sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 10.0 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

