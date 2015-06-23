UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.9 percent on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The lender may need more capital and may have a capital gap of up to 12 billion euros ($13.5 billion), Handelsblatt reports, citing analysts.
TELECOMS
Deutsche Telekom indicated 1 percent higher
No indication available for Telefonica Dtl
EU Commissioner Guenter Oettinger expects roaming charges for mobile phone calls and data in Europe to be abolished in 2017, Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper quoted him as saying.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1 percent higher
German prosecutors have pressed further charges against two former top executives of Porsche SE, a holding company, over their role in the firm's botched attempt to take over Volkswagen in 2008.
FERRATUM
No indication available
The group's shares join the small cap index SDAX, replacing Westgrund.
BUWOG AG
No indication available
The company increased its executive board in a step to boost growth.
ROCKET INTERNET
Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The e-commerce investor plans to seek shareholders' permission to issue a convertible bond of up to 2 billion euros by June 2020 at its shareholder meeting today, according to the invitation to the event.
CBR FASHION HOLDING AG
The women's fashion group has set the price range for its initial public offering at between 14 and 18 euros, the company said on Monday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
ROCKET INTERNET - no dividend proposed
QIAGEN - no dividend proposed
CAPITAL STAGE - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIXT LEASING - Berenberg starts with "Buy" rating and target price of 22.40 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June Markit Flash PMIs due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.3 points, Service PMI seen at 53 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Andreas Cremer.)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources