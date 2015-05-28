FRANKFURT May 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

The European Central Bank might ease restrictions on how much short-term Greek government debt the country's banks can hold if becomes clear the euro zone will disburse long-awaited aid to Athens, a banking source said on Wednesday.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged

Commerzbank indicated 0.2 percent lower

Aareal Bank indicated 0.4 percent lower

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven economic powers will discuss the idea of a code of conduct for bankers on Thursday, without committing themselves to any decisions, a German delegation source said.

COMMERZBANK

The lender plans to drop at least half of its more than 400 products in its private banking unit, the head of Commerzbank's private customers division told Boersen-Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced that a joint government-industry group will review how the agency monitors the mental health of commercial pilots and will make recommendations within six months.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Lamborghini will produce its much-anticipated sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the supercar maker's Sant'Agata Bolognese plant in Italy, with the new model to enter the market in 2018, the company said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The real estate company said late on Wednesday that the subscription price for its capital increase was 21.50 euros ($23.43) per share and that it expects gross proceeds of about 907 million euros from the transaction.

GEA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

New Zealand's Fonterra on Thursday said it was cautious about any improvement in global dairy demand, and any recovery in prices would depend on buying from China and Southeast Asia as geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and Africa has sapped buying from those regions.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Financial year results due.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group posted an EBIT of 140.1 million euros for the first nine months of its fiscal year and confirmed its full year targets.

WINDELN.DE

Indicated 2.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group reported first-quarter loss before interest and taxes of 1.3 million euros on revenues of 35.6 million euros.

NORDLB

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Salzgitter - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

GfK - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

LPKF - 0.12 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BAYER - 2.25 eur/shr dividend

DEUTSCHE POST - 0.85 eur/shr dividend

QSC AG - 0.10 eur/shr dividend

WACKER NEUSON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.7 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.9 pct, Nasdaq plus 1.5 pct.

Nikkei plus 0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Import prices +0.6 pct m/m, -0.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

