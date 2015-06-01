UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Sepp Blatter was re-elected president of Adidas-sponsored FIFA for a fifth term on Friday in an election overshadowed by allegations of rampant corruption in world soccer.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1 percent higher
The airline's low cost division Eurowings will be headquartered in Austria, Lufthansa's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told newspaper Die Presse.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AXEL SPRINGER
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.2 percent higher
Axel Springer indicated 2.3 percent higher
Axel Springer is "very unlikely" to buy Deutsche Telekom's web portal business T-Online, Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday.
RWE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
RWE is open to talks with the German government about setting up a public foundation to fund the planned decommissioning of the country's nuclear plants, RWE's CFO was quoted saying by daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The Geman real estate company raised the outlook for synergies it expects from the acquisition of its rival Gagfah .
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The real estate firm reiterated its 2015 outlook for growth of its FFO of at least 10 percent.
EX-DIVIDEND
FRAPORT - 1.35 eur/shr dividend
VTG - 0.45 eur/shr dividend
AIRBUS - 1.20 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
MUNICH RE - JP Morgan removes from European analyst focus list, keeps "OVERWEIGHT"
TLG IMMOBILIEN - JPM Morgan cuts to "UNDERWEIGHT" from "NEUTRAL"
IPOs
The owners of German automotive engineering group Edag plan to list the company on the stock exchange in the second half of the year, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.6 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.6 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.6 pct.
Nikkei 0.03 pct at Monday's close
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 51.4 pts.
German preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT. Seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.7 pct y/y.
German preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT. Seen unchanged m/m, +0.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources