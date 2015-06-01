FRANKFURT, June 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Sepp Blatter was re-elected president of Adidas-sponsored FIFA for a fifth term on Friday in an election overshadowed by allegations of rampant corruption in world soccer.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 percent higher

The airline's low cost division Eurowings will be headquartered in Austria, Lufthansa's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told newspaper Die Presse.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AXEL SPRINGER

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.2 percent higher

Axel Springer indicated 2.3 percent higher

Axel Springer is "very unlikely" to buy Deutsche Telekom's web portal business T-Online, Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

RWE is open to talks with the German government about setting up a public foundation to fund the planned decommissioning of the country's nuclear plants, RWE's CFO was quoted saying by daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The Geman real estate company raised the outlook for synergies it expects from the acquisition of its rival Gagfah .

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The real estate firm reiterated its 2015 outlook for growth of its FFO of at least 10 percent.

EX-DIVIDEND

FRAPORT - 1.35 eur/shr dividend

VTG - 0.45 eur/shr dividend

AIRBUS - 1.20 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"

MUNICH RE - JP Morgan removes from European analyst focus list, keeps "OVERWEIGHT"

TLG IMMOBILIEN - JPM Morgan cuts to "UNDERWEIGHT" from "NEUTRAL"

IPOs

The owners of German automotive engineering group Edag plan to list the company on the stock exchange in the second half of the year, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.6 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.6 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.6 pct.

Nikkei 0.03 pct at Monday's close

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 51.4 pts.

German preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT. Seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.7 pct y/y.

German preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT. Seen unchanged m/m, +0.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)