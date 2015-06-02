FRANKFURT, June 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Shares indicated up 0.1 percent

Deutsche Bank's outgoing retail bank head Rainer Neske is leaving without a payout, Handelsblatt newspaper reports.

MERCK KGaA's

Shares indicated unchanged

The head of Merck KGaA's healthcare division said she expected its cancer drug avelumab, jointly developed with Pfizer , to be among the first two or three to market in a field of immunotherapy pharmaceuticals that harness the power of the immune system in a range of cancer types.

MANZ

Shares indicated up 0.2 percent

Tech firm Manz AG buys Kleo Halbleitertechnik Gmbh from Zeiss Group for an undiclosed sum.

SALZGITTER

Shares indicated down 0.6 percent.

Salzgitter launches bond worth up to eur 170 million euros convertible into up to 3.550.457 underlying shares, representing approximately 5.9 percent of current share capital.

DOUGLAS (Unlisted)

Private equity group CVC Capital Partners is to buy perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas from U.S. buyout firm Advent. Douglas had planned an IPO but after an updated offer from CVC, it decided this was best for the company.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ZALANDO

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - RBC raises price taret to 174 euros from 150 euros

HANNOVER RE <HNRGn.DE - RBC raises price target to 73 euros from 65 euros

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - Berenberg raises price target to 21 euros from 17 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.2 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.3 pct.

Nikkei minus 0.1 pct at 4:52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May unemployment due at 0755 GMT. Seen down 10 million to 2.762 billion, or a steady 6.4 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Thomas Atkins)