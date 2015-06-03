UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, June 3 he DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ECB
Monetary policy meeting and press conference due.
GREECE
Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Soccer sponsors including Adidas welcomed the resignation of FIFA President Sepp Blatter, but some sponsors said they expected FIFA to do more to clean up its act.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Investors yanked another $2.7 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in May, their 25th straight month of withdrawals, but less than half the previous month's pace.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
Carmakers reported U.S. car sales figures for May late on Tuesday. Monthly vehicle sales at BMW were up 4.7 percent, at Mercedes up 11.1 percent and at Volkswagen up 8 percent.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The automotive supplier said it aimed to expand capacity at its tyre factory in Hefei, China, and invest more than 250 million euros in the site.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1 percent higher
The lender aims to launch three technology innovation labs in Berlin, London and California this year designed to accelerate development of so-called fintech firms that could aid the banking sector and its clients, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's Deutsche Post on Tuesday rejected an offer from its workers to scrap a demand for higher pay as a concession in a dispute over pay and conditions that has already led to a number of strikes.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.1 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.2 percent higher
Europe's electricity tariffs should include more fixed-price elements to reflect the increasing share of power from renewables, which have mainly fixed capital costs and few operating costs, the utilities trade group chiefs said.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Austrian construction company Porr has agreed with Germany's Bilfinger to buy their Polish unit Bilfinger Infrastructure S.A. for 21.5 million euros ($24.05 million).
METRO
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Hudson's Bay Co is setting its sights on the overseas market, the Canadian department store operator's new chief executive said on Tuesday, but declined to comment about the company's discussions to buy German chain Kaufhof.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
STADA - 0.66 eur/shr dividend proposed
JENOPTIK - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
XING - 0.92 eur/shr dividend proposed
CEWE - 1.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
INDUS HOLDING - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
TOM TAILOR - no dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO - HSBC raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 39 from 32 euros
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Nomura raises to "buy" from "neutral", lifts price target to 6 from 4.90 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.1 pct.
Nikkei minus 0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May final Markit Services PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.9. Composite PMI also due.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
