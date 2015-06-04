UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, June 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
Thursday is a public holiday in parts of Germany, but stock markets are open:
GREECE
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerged from late-night talks with senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was "within sight" and that Athens would make a payment due to the IMF on Friday.
BASF
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
The German chemicals group is considering a potential offer for Syngenta AG, its Swiss rival which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.9 pct higher
Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc, majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, though the purchase price has not been agreed upon, the Wall Street Journal reported.
GERMAN UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.3 pct lower
RWE indicated 0.1 pct lower
No indication available for EnBW
EU court ruling on German nuclear tax due.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
The carmaker's powerful labour chief said VW should make acquisitions to strengthen MAN Diesel and launch a pickup truck, while saying there is no rush to appoint a full-time chairman.[ID:ID:nL5N0YP2F7]
Separately, VW said it signed a deal to boost the production of electric vehicles in China.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF June 22:
MDAX
IN: ZALANDO
OUT: BERTRANDT
TECDAX
IN: ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING
OUT: BB BIOTECH
SDAX
IN: TELE COLUMBUS AG, KOENIG & BAUER AG and ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
OUT: SURTECO SE, DELTICOM AG, BAUER AG WESTGRUND current shares (these are to be replaced with Westgrund tendered shares as of June 8)
EX-DIVIDEND
STADA - dividend 0.66 eur/shr
JENOPTIK - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
XING - dividend 0.92 eur/shr
CEWE - dividend 1.55 eur/shr
INDUS HOLDING - dividend 1.20 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)
