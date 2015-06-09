FRANKFURT, June 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Greece proclaimed a new willingness to compromise with its international creditors on Monday, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that time was running out for a reform-for-aid deal to keep the country in the euro.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

China's consumer inflation eased while producer prices stayed stubbornly in deflation in May, bolstering the case for fiscal stimulus as the world's second-largest economy shrugs off monetary easing.

BASF

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The company said it would sell its global paper hydrous kaolin business to Imerys.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Trade union Verdi welcomed a leadership change at Germany's biggest lender, with a spokesman for Verdi telling Stuttgarter Zeitung that Deutsche's new Chief Executive John Cryan has excellent insights into the strategy for the coming years.

Separately, a former Deutsche Bank broker convicted in what prosecutors called the largest criminal tax fraud in history won a new trial on Monday after a U.S. appeals court concluded that a woman who lied to get on the jury had irreparably tainted the verdict.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Workers at Deutsche Post continue a strike that started on Monday. Chief Executive Frank Appel tells daily Bild he is prepared to resume negotiations with trade union Verdi.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The New York Post reports that Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges is not very interested in merging T-Mobile US with Dish Network.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Henkel and Coty Inc, both of which have personal care and cosmetics businesses, made binding offers to buy separate parts of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty businesses worth up to a total of $12 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Airlines have $3.7 billion of cash from ticket sales trapped in Venezuela because of currency controls in the South American country, the International Air Transport Association said on Monday.

Separately, Air France-KLM said it was considering following a move by Lufthansa to levy a charge on tickets booked via third parties as a way of increasing its per-ticket earnings.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The industrial group aims to strike an agreement over job cuts with organised labour this summer, the company's head of personnel, Janina Kugel, was cited a saying by newspaper Handelsblatt.

AIRBUS

No indication available

The German government has decided to buy the MEADS missile defense system built by European defense group MBDA and Lockheed Martin Corp, instead of the Patriot system built by Raytheon Co, a German government source said late Monday, confirming reports in German and U.S. media.

Separately, the chief executive of Airbus said some potential customers were more seriously studying its A380 super jumbo than before.

RTL GROUP

No indication available

The broadcaster is creating a team to expand its online video business, especially in North America, responding to a change in viewing habits away from traditional broadcasting to the Internet.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Sky Plc said it would pay minority shareholders of Sky Deutschland 6.68 euros per share in a squeeze-out.

WASHTEC

No indication available

The company raised its full-year guidance, saying it now aimed for a revenue increase of more than 5 percent, excluding currency effects.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BRENNTAG - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

EVOTEC - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

IPO

German women's fashion group CBR said it planned to launch an initial public offering this year.

GERMAN RETAIL

Thailand's largest retail conglomerate Central Group said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in three luxury department stores in Germany from Europe's property firm Signa Group as part of its foreign expansion.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

