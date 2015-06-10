FRANKFURT, June 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Allianz unit Pimco slashed its holdings of U.S. government-related debt in its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund by almost two-thirds in May from the prior month, the firm reported on its website on Tuesday, as it braces for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 pct lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.8 pct lower

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Deutsche Bank to "stable" and Commerzbank to "negative".

CONTINENTAL

Indicated unchanged

The company will invest more than 600 million yuan ($96.70 million) in a new brake factory in China's Chongqing.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.6 pct higher

The company said it would pay out more to shareholders as it stays on the sidelines of a mega-merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

May traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

Talks between RWE and an unnamed Abu Dhabi investor are focused on joint renewable energy projects in the Gulf region and are not about the sale of a stake in the German utility, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

AIRBUS

Indication not available

Airline executives are showing increasing interest in a new version of Airbus' A321neo jetliner, in a further sign that the forthcoming plane is taking the battle to Boeing, lessor BOC Aviation Chief Executive Robert Martin said.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Brazil's state-run airport operator Infraero will spin off its services business into a new company to be created in partnership with Germany's Fraport, Brazil's aviation minister Eliseu Padilha said on Tuesday following the announcement of a $64-billion infrastructure investment program.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 12.4 pct lower

Fashion group Gerry Weber no longer expects to meet its targets for revenue and earnings for the 2014/15 financial year, blaming a shrinking market and saying it would cut costs to try to get back on track.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 10.7 pct higher

U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp is in talks about a possible acquisition of its troubled German rival Wincor Nixdorf, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 6.7 pct higher

Germany's top solar company SMA Solar and engineering giant Siemens have formed a partnership to offer large-scale photovoltaic plants, SMA said on Wednesday.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 1.9 pct higher

The printing press maker made a net loss of 72 million euros ($81.40 million) in the fiscal year 2014/2015, wider than the 50 million average estimate in a Reuters poll. Poll:

SILTRONIC

Shares in Siltronic, the world's third-largest maker of the silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, will likely be priced in a 30-32 euros per share range in its upcoming flotation, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KUKA - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

RHOEN-KLINIKUM - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

RIB SOFTWARE - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BRENNTAG - dividend 0.90 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 6.2045 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz)