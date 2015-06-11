BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a new round of late-night talks with the leaders of Germany and France and agreed to intensify negotiations with Athens' creditors ahead of a looming default at the end of the month.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The World Bank on Wednesday cut its global growth outlook for this year and urged countries to "fasten their seat belts" as they adjust to lower commodity prices and a looming rise in U.S. interest rates.

ADIDAS

Nike Inc won an eight-year merchandising and marketing contract with the National Basketball Association, replacing Adidas as its exclusive apparel provider and making it the first athletic apparel company to have its logo appear on team uniforms.

BMW

The luxury automaker on Wednesday unveiled its new flagship sedan, the 7-series, touting the car's digital prowess more than the number of cylinders and repositioning the sportscar brand for an era of low emissions.

DAIMLER

Mercedes-Benz Cars Capital Markets Day due.

DEUTSCHE POST

Labour strikes at Deutsche Post continue. Rival Hermes told daily Handelsblatt it was winning new business thanks to the walkouts at Deutsche Post.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The company sees no negative effects on business from the merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said.

THYSSENKRUPP

The Business Standard quoted the chief of Thyssen's India business as saying the company would like participate in the indigenous manufacture of submarines and is in discussion with public sector and private shipyards.

VOLKSWAGEN

Sales at the carmaker's core division fell 5.9 percent in May, the seventh decline in eight months, VW said.

FRAPORT

Passenger volume at Frankfurt airport rose 5.4 percent in May, Fraport said.

TOM TAILOR

The clothing retailer entered a joint venture with Canadian distribution company The Mercer House.

SILTRONIC

Shares in the world's third-largest maker of the silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips will be priced at 30 euros each, the company said on Wednesday. The shares are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Deutsche Bank said it was placing up to 1.95 mln shares in SLM Solutions on behalf of funds controlled by DPE Deutsche Private Equity.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HHLA - 0.52 eur/shr dividend proposed

SCHALTBAU - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

KUKA - dividend 0.40 eur/shr

RHOEN-KLINIKUM - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

RIB SOFTWARE - dividend 0.16 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 1.3 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.2 pct, Nasdaq plus 1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei plus 1.7 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

