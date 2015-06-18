FRANKFURT, June 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.5 percent on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

Shares indicated down 0.8 to 1.1 percent

The three carmakers are preparing an offer for Nokia's maps business, as binding bids are due by end of Thursday, two sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Nokia is leaning toward selling its maps business to a group of German carmakers, although price differences remain, according to people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated down 0.7 percent

Comcast Corp is not interested in buying T-Mobile and has not discussed a deal with its parent Deutsche Telekom, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

SAP

Indicated down 1.6 percent

SAP rival Oracle Corp forecast quarterly profit below analysts' estimates and said weak sales of its traditional database software licenses were made worse by a strong U.S. dollar that lowered the value of foreign revenue.

BILFINGER

Indicated down 6.6 percent

The German engineering services firm plans to put its loss-making Power unit up for sale, its new chief executive said on Wednesday, cutting its losses after five profit warnings in the past year.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated down 0.5 percent

Moody's upgraded the company's ratings to A3 with a stable outlook.

PROSIEBEN

Indicated down 2.5 percent

Popular German TV entertainer Stefan Raab will end his broadcasting career at the end of 2015 after 16 years at broadcaster ProSieben, the company said.

PFERDEWETTEN

Raises earnings forecast for fiscal 2015 to 1.4-1.8 million euros EBIT versus previous forecast for 1.3-1.6 million euros EBIT.

RESEARCH

SUEDZUCKER AG - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral", price target 10.2 euros

DEUTSCHE POST - JP Morgan cut target to 27.25 euros from 29 euros, rating "neutral"

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - SocGen cuts target price to 48 euros from 54 euros, rating "buy"

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

MLP - 0.17 eur/shr dividend proposed

CANCOM - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZEAL NETWORK - 0.70 eur/shr dividend paid in March

EX-DIVIDEND

KRONES - dividend 1.25 eur/shr

WIRECARD - dividend 0.13 eur/shr

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE - dividend 0.15 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.17 pct, S&P 500 up 0.20 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.83 pct at 0457 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Georgina Prodhan, and Thomas Atkins)