FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open down 4.3 percent on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GREECE
Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on
Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial
system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro
into plain sight.
COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK
Commerzbank indicated down 6.7 percent
Deutsche Bank indicated down 6.2 percent
The lenders said they were well prepared for possible
financial turmoil as a result of developments in Greece.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated down 6.2 percent
Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain may have
"knowingly made inaccurate statements" to the Bundesbank during
investigations into manipulation of the inter-bank rate setting
process, the Financial Times reported, citing a confidential
report from German regulator BaFin. Deutsche Bank told Reuters
it disputed the allegation. BaFin declined comment.
DUERR
Indicated down 6.2 percent
The automotive supplier will focus on boosting value through
takeovers rather than investing high cash flows into a rising
dividend payout ratio, CFO Ralph Heuwing told Euro am Sonntag
newspaper, adding that takeovers would become an issue only in
two years' time.
RHEINMETALL, THYSSENKRUPP
Rheinmetall indicated down 5.1 percent
Thyssenkrupp indicated down 5.2 percent
The German government paved the way for a range of defence
exports to the Gulf region, including 15 patrol boats to Saudi
Arabia and tanks to Qatar and Oman, according to government
sources who said it was legitimate for Saudi Arabia to seek to
protect its oil platforms from Islamic State. Story in German:
K+S
Indicated down 5.1 percent
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc does not plan any
closures at K+S Aktiengesellschaf if its bid for its German peer
proves successful, according to people familiar with the matter.
BMW
Indicated down 5.0 percent
BMW, Australia's Macquarie Group and a host of U.S.
private equity firms are expected to bid for Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group's more than $6 billion car and
equipment loan book, a source said on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated down 4.7 percent
VW plans to launch a family of low cost budget cars in China
and possibly elsewhere starting in 2018, its chief executive
said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated down 4.2 percent
Deutsche Boerse is in talks with Swiss Six Group to buy the
remaining stakes in their joint ventures Stoxx and Indexium for
650 million Swiss francs ($692 million), it said on Monday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated down 4.1 percent
Lufthansa plans to make offers of compensation in the coming
days to the families of those killed in the crash of a
Germanwings jet in the French Alps in late March, a spokesman
for the airline said on Sunday.
RIB SOFTWARE
No indication available
RIB Software plans to strengthen its international expansion
and sees the United States as its most important market for the
future, its chief executive told the Welt am Sonntag. Thomas
Wolf also said, when asked, that he would be open to a takeover
by SAP, which owns 4.3 percent of the company.
IPO
Fashion group CBR, which will see its stock
market debut on July 2, is staying on the lookout for possible
takeover targets but has no current plans for acquisitions, CEO
Christoph Rosa told Euro am Sonntag newspaper.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - Deutsche Bank raises to "hold" from "sell"
THYSSENKRUPP - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.3 pct, S&P 500 unchanged,
Nasdaq minus 0.6 pct.
Nikkei closes down 2.9 percent.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June inflation data due at 1200 GMT. Harmonised CPI
seen +0.2 pct m/m and +0.4 pct y/y, after +0.1 pct m/m and +0.7
pct y/y in May.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Georgina Prodhan)