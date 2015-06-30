FRANKFURT, June 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

GREECE

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made a last-minute offer to Athens in a bid to reach a bailout agreement before the deadline expires on Tuesday, European Union and Greek government sources said.

Under the offer, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would have to send written acceptance by Tuesday, in time for an emergency meeting of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers to be held and agree to campaign in favour of the bailout in the planned July 5 referendum.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

John Cryan is giving up his role of chairman of remuneration committee at MAN Group Plc due to his appointment as co-chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank with effect from July 2015.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, TELEFONICA DTL

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent lower

Telefonica Deutschland indicated 1.4 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The European Union reached a preliminary deal on Tuesday to scrap mobile roaming charges across the 28-country bloc by June 2017 and to require telecoms operators such as Deutsche Telekom and Orange to treat all Internet traffic equally.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Talks to resolve a pay dispute at Lufthansa have made enough progress to lift the threat of any immediate work stoppages, flight attendants' union UFO said early on Tuesday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Fraport is in talks to sell part of its cargo business to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), industry publication Cargo Forwarder Global said, without citing sources.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

The drugs packaging firm said on Tuesday it aimed to sell its tubing glass business to U.S. glass manufacturer Corning for 196 million euros ($219.42 million), in an effort to streamline its business.

LEONI

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The group still aims to achieve a 7 percent EBIT margin by 2016 and considers some bolt-on takeovers, Chief Executive Dieter Belle told Boersenzeitung.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

The property group decided not to pursue a convertible bond issue due to the Westgrund merger in the current market environment.

ANALYSTS' VIEW

K&S - Societe Generale cuts to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 2 pct, S&P 500 minus 2.1 pct, Nasdaq minus 2.4 pct.

Nikkei plus 0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen 0.0 pct m/m, up 2.8 pct y/y)

Germany June unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. June seasonally adjusted unemployment change seen -5k. June non-seasonally adjusted unemployment total seen at 2.711m, June unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, seen at 6.4 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Kirsti Knolle)