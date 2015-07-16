BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

The Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro, but dozens of hardliners in the ruling Syriza party deserted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

ECB

Rate-setting meeting due.

Greece's approval of a bailout deal overnight could persuade the European Central Bank to ease its funding squeeze on Athens as soon as Thursday, the first step in reopening banks and returning some normality to its stricken economy.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

Demand for mid-market brands and luxury autos pushed growth of new car sales in Europe to the highest monthly rate in five and a half years in June, industry data showed on Thursday, benefiting from extra selling days in some key markets.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The Financial Times reports that Deutsche Bank is under scrutiny from the FCA over Russian stock trades.

AIRBUS

Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

A powerful blast at a Zodiac Aerospace factory in Washington state made some portions of the building unsafe to enter, raising concerns that the assembly of Boeing and Airbus aircraft could be affected.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 8.6 percent lower

The company cut its profit forecast for the year, saying it now saw a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5-7 percent, compared with a previous forecast for 6-8 percent, citing disappointing business in China and the United States.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

No indication available

The company said it sold an office and retail property in Duesseldorf, saying the selling price was above IFRS book value as of end-2014.

TELE COLUMBUS

No indication available

Tele Columbus said it agreed to buy PrimaCom for 711 million euros ($777 million), bringing together Germany's third and fourth biggest cable companies.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Pay-TV is set to reach one in five German households for the first time this year, the VPRT association of German private broadcasters forecast on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK (PBB)

The property lender's shares are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The company has priced its shares at the bottom of its indicated range.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SUEDZUCKER - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.07 pct, Nasdaq -0.12 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)