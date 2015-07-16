UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GREECE
The Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro, but dozens of hardliners in the ruling Syriza party deserted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
ECB
Rate-setting meeting due.
Greece's approval of a bailout deal overnight could persuade the European Central Bank to ease its funding squeeze on Athens as soon as Thursday, the first step in reopening banks and returning some normality to its stricken economy.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 1 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher
Demand for mid-market brands and luxury autos pushed growth of new car sales in Europe to the highest monthly rate in five and a half years in June, industry data showed on Thursday, benefiting from extra selling days in some key markets.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The Financial Times reports that Deutsche Bank is under scrutiny from the FCA over Russian stock trades.
AIRBUS
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
A powerful blast at a Zodiac Aerospace factory in Washington state made some portions of the building unsafe to enter, raising concerns that the assembly of Boeing and Airbus aircraft could be affected.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 8.6 percent lower
The company cut its profit forecast for the year, saying it now saw a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5-7 percent, compared with a previous forecast for 6-8 percent, citing disappointing business in China and the United States.
DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE
No indication available
The company said it sold an office and retail property in Duesseldorf, saying the selling price was above IFRS book value as of end-2014.
TELE COLUMBUS
No indication available
Tele Columbus said it agreed to buy PrimaCom for 711 million euros ($777 million), bringing together Germany's third and fourth biggest cable companies.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Pay-TV is set to reach one in five German households for the first time this year, the VPRT association of German private broadcasters forecast on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK (PBB)
The property lender's shares are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The company has priced its shares at the bottom of its indicated range.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SUEDZUCKER - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.07 pct, Nasdaq -0.12 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)
