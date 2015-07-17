BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open near flat on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0539 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Second-quarter adjusted Ebit at the automotive group is seen up 35 percent, according to a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

DEUTSCHE BANK

German regulators accused a half-dozen current Deutsche Bank executives of failing to stop or tell regulators about years of attempted market manipulation, the Wall Street Journal wrote, citing a confidential report. (on.wsj.com/1OaeZia)

SAP

Second-quarter earnings at the business software maker are seen up 14 percent, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

SIEMENS

General Electric has offered concessions to counter EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro bid for French peer Alstom's power unit. The concessions address worries that the deal could hurt competition as it would result in the merged gas turbine company competing with only Siemens.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Hedge fund Elliott still owns 15.16 percent of the machine-tool maker, it said on Thursday, after DMG put out various regulatory statements about its voting rights.

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE

The company said on Thursday it cancelled a convertible bond due to the small pending nominal amount.

ASIAN BAMBOO

The company on Thursday lowered its forecast for full-year revenue and operating cash flow.

GERMAN STARTUPS

First day of trading.

EX-DIVIDEND

SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - RBC raises target to 87 euros from 78 euros, rating 'sector perform'

KUKA - Canaccord Genuity raies price taret to 77 euros from 70 euros, rating 'hold'

K+S - HSBC raises target to 37 euros from 31.5 euros, rating 'hold'

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.39 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.26 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.12 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.37 pct at 0500 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Thomas Atkins)