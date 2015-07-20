BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The head of life insurance division Allianz Leben told newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau that he expects low interest rates for at least the next 12-16 months.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Some of the close relatives of those killed in the Germanwings plane crash in March have rejected the carrier's offer of 25,000 euros ($27,000) in compensation payments for their pain and suffering.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Sales at VW's core division dropped 8.6 percent in June, falling for an eighth time in nine months, as slowing momentum in China and slumping demand in Latin America outweighed gains in Europe.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The company expects operating profit to grow by more than 40 percent this year to around 80 million euros, Chief Executive Frank Gotthardt told Welt am Sonntag.

MANZ

Indicated 6.1 percent higher

The production equipment maker said it won 50 million euros in follow-up orders from the consumer electronics industry.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The company said rival Deutsche Telekom would take over 7,700 mobile network sites from Telefónica Deutschland as part of the integration of the O2 and E-Plus networks.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

An agreement with Avcorp Industries Inc on the sale of aerostructures business of HITCO will lead to an impairment charge in range of 50-55 million euros but SGL kept its full-year outlook. It also report adjusted EBITDA of 61 million euros for the first half.

VILLEROY & BOCH

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

H1 operating EBIT climbed 16.3 pct to 15.7 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.9 pct.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks plus 0.93 pct at 0647 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June producer prices down 0.1 pct month-on-month and down 1.4 percent year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)