UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
SAP
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
The business software maker reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday as revenues topped expectations due to a surge in newer, lower-margin cloud software delivered via the Internet, pushing down profit to the very low end of hopes.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Mexican state oil company Pemex reached a $295 million settlement with a group including Siemens in a longstanding dispute over a refinery project, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Close relatives of those killed in the Germanwings plane crash in March have written a letter to Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, accusing him of not having apologised yet for Lufthansa's mistakes and of offering too low compensation payments, German daily Bild reports. The letter is to be published on Tuesday, the paper writes.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.5 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The TV broadcaster is in talks to buy a stake in advertising group Scout24 from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing sources in the banking industry.
ZALANDO
Indicated 3 percent lower
Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer said profitability slowed in the second quarter because of a "temporary rise" in payment costs.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The group said its first-half sales increased 15.9 percent in constant currencies and its operating profit soared 42.8 percent. The company now expects 2015 sales to grow around 12 percent in constant currencies and its underlying EBITDA margin to reach around 22.5 percent instead of around 22 percent.
SNOWBIRD AG
No indication available
The company set the 2014 dividend at 25 euro cents per share and eyes more "profitable" growth this year.
ANALYSTS' VIEW
CONTINENTAL - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold", increases price target to 250 from 230 euros
WACKER CHEMIE - HSBC resumes with "Hold" and price target of 104 euros
STABILUS - JP Morgan cuts to "Neutral" from "Overweight"
SILTRONIC - Citigroup starts with "Neutral" rating and price target of 36 euros. HSBC starts with "Buy" and 42 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.1 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.2 pct.
Nikkei plus 0.9 percent at Tuesday's close, Shanghai stocks plus 0.6 pct at 0626 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.