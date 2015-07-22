UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.
TECHNOLOGY STOCKS
Dialog indicated down 3.2 percent
SAP indicated down 1.6 percent
Infineon indicated down 1.6 percent
Software AG indicated down 0.4 percent
Apple's fourth-quarter revenue forecast fell short of estimates and it missed some targets for iPhone sales, sending its shares down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.
Separately, Microsoft reported a $3.2 billion quarterly net loss, its biggest ever, as the company wrote down its Nokia phone business and demand fell for its Windows operating system.
In addition, Swiss banking software maker Temenos posted solid second-quarter results after market close on Tuesday, led by renewed European investment and wins at two major U.S. banks.
K+S
Indicated down 0.6 percent
The salt and fertilizer group has rejected a new attempt by Canada's Potash Corp to entice the German company into takeover talks, a K+S spokesman said on Tuesday.
BASF, BAYER, MERCK
BASF indicated down 0.6 percent
Bayer indicated down 0.5 percent
Merck indicated down 0.3 percent
Chemicals trade body VCI holds H1 press conference.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated up 5.1 percent
Zooplus confirmed its full-year outlook in a trading statement after second-quarter sales rose 33 percent.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated flat
Tom Tailor group like-for-like sales rose 1.9 percent in the second quarter, the company said in a trading statement.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
Rocket Internet's so-called "proven winners" portfolio of a dozen companies had average weighted net revenue growth of 217 percent in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated down 0.3 percent
Extraordinary general meeting.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.