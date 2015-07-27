FRANKFURT, July 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The stock market operator is buying German-based foreign exchange trading platform 360T for 725 million euros ($799.31 million), it said on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

German public prosecutors are set to charge eight Deutsche Bank employees following an investigation into tax fraud linked to trading of carbon certificates, Der Spiegel reported.

Germany's financial watchdog Bafin has cleared former co-chief executive Anshu Jain of lying to the Bundesbank during investigations into interest rate manipulation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The car maker is not planning to cut production at its Chinese plants, a company spokesman said on Saturday, denying a report in magazine Der Spiegel.

Works council chief Bernd Osterloh has no plans to become executive board member at Volkswagen, he told Handelsblatt (Monday), adding that he expects the 5 billion euro cost cutting measures to be executed without layoffs. He also said that VW brand head Herbert Diess has his backing.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The carmaker is planning to test self-driving trucks as early as this year, executive board member Wolfgang Bernhard told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The property group has a war chest worth roughly 600 million euros with which it could buy approximately 8,000-9,000 apartments, CFO Andreas Segal told Boersen-Zeitung (Saturday).

MTU

Indicated unchanged

The German aircraft engine maker is in talks with several Iranian airlines over supplying maintenance services to their ageing fleets, CEO Reiner Winkler told Euro am Sonntag.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The biotech company reported a second quarter net loss of 4.3 million euros and revenues of 12.2 million euros.

SIXT

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company plans to expand its traditional car rental business in the U.S., board member Alexander Sixt told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.9 pct, S&P 500 minus 1.1 pct, Nasdaq minus 1.1 pct.

Nikkei minus 0.95 pct at Monday's close, Shanghai stocks minus 4.6 pct at 0614 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.3 pct m/m, -1.3 pct y/y.

German June Ifo data due at 0800 GMT. Ifo Business Climate seen at 107.2, Ifo Current Conditions seen at 113, Ifo Expectations seen at 101.8.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

