FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The drugmaker saw underlying core earnings increase by one third in the second quarter, helped by strong overseas currencies and a gain in prescriptions of new drugs such a stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The cement maker late Tuesday said it was buying control of rival Italcementi in a deal that values the smaller Italian company at around 6.7 billion euros ($7.40 billion) to bolster its position in growing markets as consolidation in the sector picks up.

It also pre-released Q2 results and increased its medium-term targets as a result of the deal.

K+S

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The potash and salt miner has turned to German economy minister Sigmar Gabriel for help against an unwanted takeover approach by Canadian rival Potash Corp, and has discussed the option of German state bank KfW taking a state in K+S, Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources.

LINDE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The world's biggest industrial gases company by sales lowered its full-year sales outlook after low oil prices led to a collapse in orders at its engineering division.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Q2 results due. Operating profit is seen up 4.5 percent at 3.48 billion euros. Poll:

AIRBUS

No indication available

SpiceJet is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for an $11 billion jet deal, Bloomberg reported.

GEA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The food-processing technology maker lifted its core profit by 9 percent in the second quarter but said it made a net loss as a result of restructuring and other charges.

OSRAM

No indication available

Osram said core profit jumped 24 percent in its fiscal third quarter, beating expectations, as its cost-cutting programme bit hard and the euro's weakness flattered results.

TALANX

No indication available

The German insurer lowered its net profit for the year after writing off goodwill of 155 million euros ($171.37 million) as part of a shake-up of its German life insurance business.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q2 results due. The company already reported preliminary results, posting a pretax profit of 12 million euros on sales of 70 million euros for the first half of 2015.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Telefonica Deutschland reported a 13.5 percent rise in second quarter core profit helped by a rise in data consumption, while reaping the fruits of last year's acquisition of E-Plus.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q2 results due. Adjusted net profit is seen down 2 percent at $59.5 million. Poll:

SHW

No indication available

The company raised its 2015 sales forecast to 470 million euros from 460 million after it reported a 13 percent rise in first-half sales.

ANALYTS' VIEWS

GERRESHEIMER - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral", raises its price target to 79.50 from 60.30 euros. HSBC raises its price target to 62 from 51 euros, with a "hold" rating.

PFEIFFER VACUUM - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - Berenberg raises "buy" from "hold", lifts price target to 21.20 from 21 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 1.1 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.2 pct, Nasdaq plus 1.0 pct.

Nikkei minus 0.1 pct at Wednesday's close. Shanghai stocks minus 0.2 pct at 0605 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Morale among German consumers steadied going into August, with higher income expectations offset by concerns that a deal to keep Greece in the euro zone will weigh on Germany's economy, market research group GfK said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

