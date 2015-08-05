FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Investors pulled $2.5 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in July, down from $3 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of longtime star manager Bill Gross.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The automaker's supervisory board will look at possible additions to its range of electric cars in September, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed company sources.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 1.8 pct higher

The Nivea maker reported 1.4 percent organic sales growth in the six months to end June helped by increasing demand for new skin care products in North America and by favourable currency moves.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The U.S. judge overseeing private litigation accusing global banks of manipulating Libor on Tuesday said she found a "viable legal theory" that could justify relief for investors who claim they were harmed by a conspiracy to rig the benchmark rate.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 1.6 pct higher

The company acquired Statoil Fuel & Retail Lubricants from Couche-Tard for 73 million euros.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The company reported broadly in line Q2 operating results.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

The German reinsurer raised its full year earnings target after net profit rose by nearly one fifth in the second quarter on the back of relatively low damage claims, rising premiums and higher income from investments.

KUKA

Indicated 1.9 pct higher

The industrial robot maker reported second-quarter net profit of 26.2 million euros. On July 29 it had already raised its 2015 guidance.

NORMA

No indication available

The company kept its 2015 outlook for sales growth of 2-4 percent and adjusted EBIT margin of more than 17 percent.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 1.5 pct lower

Second-quarter revenues rose by 6.2 percent to 334.9 million euros.

GRAMMER

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The company said it expected full-year EBIT to drop by around 15 million euros to around 42 million euros.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 16 percent at 40.7 million euros. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.3 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.2 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.2 pct. at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei plus 0.5 pct at Wednsday's close. Shanghai stocks minus 0.9 pct at 0643 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July final Markit composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 53.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

