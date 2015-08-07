FRANKFURT Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The insurer said on Friday it expects an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros ($11.8 billion) this year - the top of its target range - after low damage claims helped boost earnings at its property and casualty business in the second quarter.

Separately, the insurer on Thursday said it was cutting the size of its management board to nine members as part of a broader executive reshuffle at the group.

E.ON

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German utility on Thursday said it agreed a deal to sell its hydroelectric plants in Italy to ERG Group for around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).

BECHTLE

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

Bechtle affirmed its 2015 guidance for an increase in full-year revenues and earnings after reporting a 15.5 percent rise in second-quarter pretax profit.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The maker of medical lenses and lasers is targeting a full-year EBIT margin of 13-15 percent.

EVOTEC

Indicated 4 percent higher

Evotec said it agreed a cooperation with Sanofi on a diabetes therapy that includes potential milestones of more than 300 million euros and significant royalties for Evotec.

TELE COLUMBUS

No indication available

The company is convening an extraordinary shareholder meeting to decide on a capital increase. The company said it plans to raise 240 million euros to finance an acquisition.

ANALYST VIEWS

TOMORROW FOCUS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", cuts price target to 3.8 euros from 5.8 euros

WCM - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating, price target of 2.65 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.7 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.8 pct, Nasdaq minus 1.6 pct. at Thursday's close.

Nikkei plus 0.3 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks plus 1.8 pct at 0616 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June industrial output fell 1.4 pct m/m.

German exports fell by more than expected in June and industrial output declined too, rounding out an otherwise strong second quarter on a weak note and raising questions about the strength of the recovery in Europe's largest economy.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer)