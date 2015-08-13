BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.8 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German sportswear maker has bought a warehouse outside Moscow in a deal which real estate market sources and property consultants estimated at $70 million to $100 million.

DEUTSCHE BANK, DEUTSCHE POSTBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.9 percent higher

No indication available for Postbank

H1 results due from Deutsche Bank unit Postbank.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, STROEER

Deutsche Telekom indicated 2.1 percent higher

Stroeer indicated 6.8 percent higher

Stroeer said on Thursday it struck a deal to buy InteractiveMedia CCSP from Deutsche Telekom for 300 million euros ($334.2 million).

Separately, Q2 results from Stroeer.

K+S

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The salt and fertilizer company kept its guidance for a significant increase in full-year earnings after second-quarter operating profit rose more than expected to 179.2 million euros ($199.56 million).

RWE

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Germany's No.2 utility, kept its forecast for a drop of up to 10 percent in operating profit this year, suffering from a mix of low wholesale power prices, a small footprint in renewables as well as high exposure to coal and gas.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 4.4 percent higher

The industrial group reported a jump of more than a third in its adjusted operating profit, driven by its elevators and European steel units and beating expectations.

AURUBIS

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

Europe's biggest copper smelter, on Thursday posted another sharp rise in operating pretax profit for the third quarter of its fiscal year, beating expectations, and repeated an optimistic outlook for the full year.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 0.9 percent at 44.5 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The group raised its full year FFO I forecast to 285-290 million euros.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The company said restructuring drove an improvement in its first-half earnings, as it published full financial results for the period.

ZALANDO

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer lifted its full-year revenue forecast after sales growth accelerated further in the first half.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary figures on July 31 and said its 2015 core profit would reach the upper end of its outlook range.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 4.6 percent higher

The company raised its full-year sales and profit guidance as it posted robust second-quarter growth.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 4.9 percent higher

Germany's largest solar company on Thursday said its operating loss narrowed in the second quarter, boosted by strong demand in the solar industry while cost cuts started to bear fruit.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The company late Wednesday raised its forecast for 2015 customer growth, saying it now expected more mobile Internet subscribers after investing heavily in customer acquisition.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The company affirmed its 2015 guidance for funds from operations (FFO) of 48-50 million euros after reporting a slight rise in first-half FFO to 24 million euros.

FERRATUM

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The company reported an 18.3 percent rise in first-half operating profit, taking the costs of its stock market flotation into account.

HHLA

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The port logistics group affirmed its 2015 guidance for flat operating profit after its first-half operating profit edged up by 1.5 percent.

MLP

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company affirmed its guidance for a slight rise in full-year operating profit after posting a rise in second-quarter earnings.

SCHALTBAU

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary figures on July 24, saying its six-month EBIT was up 60 percent at 19.6 million euros.

ZEAL NETWORK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The company said its first-half operating profit more than tripled and affirmed its full-year guidance.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated unchanged

The airline said it expects earnings to improve in 2015 as it presses on with restructuring measures after a tough first half of the year.

It also said it would start to restructure its business model in the fourth quarter after it reported a wider second-quarter loss on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - SocGen cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy"

DUERR - SocGen starts the stock with "buy", 102 euro price target

JUNGHEINRICH - HSBC cuts the stock to "reduce" from "hold", lowers its price target to 56 from 61 euros.

KUKA - SocGen starts the stock with "buy", 99 euro price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 plus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.2 pct. at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei plus 1 pct at Thursday's close. Shanghai stocks plus 0.2 pct at 0619 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European countries climbed by 0.1 percent on the year in July, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday, confirming preliminary estimates.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

