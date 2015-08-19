FRANKFURT Aug 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

German lawmakers are expected to vote overwhelmingly in favour of Greece's third bailout on Wednesday, even though Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a dangerous rebellion in her own party ranks that suggests she cannot ask parliament to help Athens again.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The residential property manager saw operating profit, or funds from operations, more than double in the first half of the year to 264.3 million euros ($292 million), boosted by organic growth and acquisitions.

MANZ

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The German technology company has received several follow-up orders of around 10 million euros for equipment for automated assembly of consumer electronic devices, it said on Wednesday.

GESCO

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

The company announced plans to expand its management board to three from currently two members, adding its supervisory board would pick a candidate for the newly added position.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The online pet supply retailer posted a pretax profit of 3.6 million euros in the first half year.

EX-DIVIDEND

GESCO - dividend 1.75 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEW

DRILLISCH - Jefferies starts with "Buy" and price target of 51 euros

UNITED INTERNET AG - Jefferies starts with "Buy" and price target of 57 euros

FREENET - Jefferies starts with "Hold" and price target of 31 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.3 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.6 pct. at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei minus 1.6 pct at Wednesday's close. Shanghai stocks minus 0.1 pct at 0612 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Kirsti Knolle)