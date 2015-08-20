UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
U.S. FED
Minutes from last month's Fed monetary policy meeting showed officials in broad agreement that the U.S. economy was nearing the point where interest rates should move higher.
GREECE
The European Stability Mechanism will disburse the first tranche of funds from Greece's bailout loan on Thursday, the Greek finance ministry said after the ESM board approved a rescue of up to 86 billion euros ($95.8 billion) on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The Economic Times reports Deutsche Bank may exit its retail operations in India.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Post said it was involved in a dispute with German tax authorities, but said a magazine report that it faced claims for back taxes of 1.5 billion euros was "completely unrealistic".
SIXT
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The rental car company hiked its guidance, saying it now expected a slight increase in 2015 pretax profit, after growth outside its German home market drove growth in the second quarter.
AURELIUS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Aurelius said its subsidiary Studienkreis was buying tutoria, a digital platform for personal tuition, with effect from Sept. 15.
KTG AGRAR
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company said it had a good start to the 2015 harvesting season and affirmed its 2015 guidance.
SCHAEFFLER
Q2 results due.
BAYERNLB
Q2 results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - RBC raises to "outperform" from "underperform", lifts target price to 195 from 154 euros
KION - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 49 from 44 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.9 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.8 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.8 pct. at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei minus 0.9 pct at Thursday's close. Shanghai stocks minus 1.3 pct at 0607 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July producer prices flat m/m, -1.3 pct y/y.
Separately, the German finance ministry said on Thursday that the economy's upturn continued in the second quarter and is expected to advance at a moderate pace.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)
