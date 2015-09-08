BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The group was prepared to spend around one billion euros over a period of ten years to continue its partnership with the German Soccder Federation DFB after the 2018 world cup, newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The insurer enters into a partnership with U.S. peer Maiden to expand its car insurance business, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

BASF

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

British ministers will study Gazprom's North Sea asset deal with BASF's Wintershall, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit does not rule out extending a two-day airline strike that started at 0600 GMT on Tuesday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company plans to invest 1 billion euros in India, CEO Joe Kaeser told the Economic Times.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated unchanged

The real estate company said on Monday it had sold two assets in Diztingen, giving it a gain of 2.3 million euros compared to the IFRS fair value as of December 31, 2014.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - JP Morgan Cazenove raises to "Overweight" from "Neutral"

JP Morgan names Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank as top picks

