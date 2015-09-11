FRANKFURT, Sept 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

German auto parts supplier Continental has largely replaced its tyre sales management team in China on suspicion of corruption, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday. Continental declined comment.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

John Cryan, Deutsche Bank's new chief executive, will not present "big bang" reforms when the supervisory board gathers Thursday evening, rather an acceleration of existing plans to shed assets and exit countries.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has proposed fresh talks with Lufthansa management over early retirement benefits, a day after a court ruled a strike was unlawful because the union had overstepped its mandate.

MERCK

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The company said it intends to submit cladribine tablets to treat multiple sclerosis for registration in Europe.

RWEG

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The company expects that an ongoing dispute with Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum at a London based international settlement court will be completed in 2016, Rheinische Post reported, citing a spokeswoman.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 4.1 pct lower

The company said nine-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 42 percent to 38 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - RBS cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

GRENKELEASING - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"

WACKER NEUSON - HSBC raises to "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Friday's close, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct at 0620 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European countries rose by 0.1 percent on the year in August and were unchanged on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary estimates.

German wholesale prices fell 0.8 percent m/m in August.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)