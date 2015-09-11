UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
German auto parts supplier Continental has largely replaced its tyre sales management team in China on suspicion of corruption, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday. Continental declined comment.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
John Cryan, Deutsche Bank's new chief executive, will not present "big bang" reforms when the supervisory board gathers Thursday evening, rather an acceleration of existing plans to shed assets and exit countries.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has proposed fresh talks with Lufthansa management over early retirement benefits, a day after a court ruled a strike was unlawful because the union had overstepped its mandate.
MERCK
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The company said it intends to submit cladribine tablets to treat multiple sclerosis for registration in Europe.
RWEG
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The company expects that an ongoing dispute with Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum at a London based international settlement court will be completed in 2016, Rheinische Post reported, citing a spokeswoman.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 4.1 pct lower
The company said nine-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 42 percent to 38 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - RBS cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"
GRENKELEASING - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"
WACKER NEUSON - HSBC raises to "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Friday's close, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct at 0620 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European countries rose by 0.1 percent on the year in August and were unchanged on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary estimates.
German wholesale prices fell 0.8 percent m/m in August.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)
