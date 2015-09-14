The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MIGRANTS

Germany re-imposed border controls on Sunday after Europe's most powerful nation acknowledged it could scarcely cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day. At an emergency meeting on Monday, interior ministers from the EU's 28 member states will discuss Commission proposals to redistribute about 160,000 asylum seekers across the bloc.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Twelve major banks including Deutsche reached a $1.865 billion settlement to resolve investor claims that they conspired to fix prices and limit competition in the market for credit default swaps.

Cuts in the lender's Russian unit could affect around 200 investment banking employees there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Moody's changed its outlook on E.ON's Baa1 rating to negative from stable because of risks stemming from E.ON's retention of German nuclear assets and related decommissioning costs.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The reinsurer said it expected price pressure "across the board" for reinsurance products though the intensity of that pressure was slackening. Claims from the explosion in Tianjin, China were within its budget for large losses and so would not affect its forecast to earn at least 3 billion euros ($3.40 billion) in 2015, it said.

VOLKSWAGEN BMW DAIMLER

VW indicated 0.2 percent higher

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

A group of major automakers including VW, BMW, and Mercedes agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard on new U.S. vehicles.

Porsche wants to introduce electric and hybrid versions of all its cars, CEO Matthias Mueller told car magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

After Mercedes managed to sell more cars than Audi at the end of August, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche expects Mercedes to defend its lead over the German rival. "From today's perspective it is likely that we will be the number two premium car producer at the end of the year," Zetsche told Handelsblatt. BMW holds the leading position so far.

AIRBUS

Seen 1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus Group said on Sunday that its first U.S. factory, due to formally open on Monday, will be the most efficient in the world and capable of producing up to eight jetliners a month by 2018.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The clinics operator remains on the lookout for acquisitions and has a war chest of 500 million euros, CFO Jens-Peter Neumann told Boersen-Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Seen 0.9 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The group posted third quarter pretax profit of 27.9 million euros and said it sees a net income for the current short fiscal year between 20 and 25 million euros.

TELE COLUMBUS

Seen 5 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Germany's third largest cable network operator on Sunday agreed to buy rival pepcom GmbH, creating a cable company which reaches 3.7 million homes, in a deal with an enterprise value of 608 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

The rail operator has called in consultants from McKinsey to draw up proposals for raising the performance of its freight and passenger business, German daily Handelsblatt said.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Nomura names Top Picks

EUROPE SEMICONDUCTORS SECTOR - HSBC cuts to "Underweight" from "Neutral"

