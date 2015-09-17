FRANKFURT Sep 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated up 0.5 percent

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and BMW will decide by year end on whether to develop a common sportscar architecture, Toyota executives said on Wednesday.

DAIMLER

Indicated up 0.8 percent

Daimler is open to the idea of creating an alliance between Germany's premium carmakers to manufacture next-generation batteries, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

K+S

Indicated up 1.0 percent

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is not actively discussing its takeover proposal with Germany's K+S, but remains interested in a combination of fertilizer producers that would aid North American potash sales and offer new access to Europe, Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Wednesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated up 0.6 percent

Lufthansa is stepping up its cost-cutting overhaul with a streamlined management structure it said will boost profit by 500 million euros ($564 million) a year and provide a new boss for the Eurowings budget brand that has raised tensions in its long-running dispute with pilots.

SAP

Indicated up 0.5 percent

Europe's largest software maker SAP said on Wednesday it was working on a smartphone application to help migrants arriving in Germany to navigate bureaucracy and officials to register them.

VW

Indicated up 0.7 percent

Suzuki Motor Corp said it had bought back a 19.9 percent stake previously held by Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE for 460.28 billion yen ($3.82 billion), ending a partnership that soured soon after it was formed.

Separately, Volkswagen and its Skoda brand are looking at entering Iran following the country's deal with the West to end sanctions, in a move that could cut their dependence on volatile Chinese and Brazilian markets and challenge French rivals.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

Rocket Internet's HelloFresh raised 75 million euros in capital and said it looks regularly at financing options, including a potential future IPO.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - NOMURA raises to "BUY" from "NEUTRAL"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at xx's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

Time: 5.17 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

