BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0650 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FED

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a nod to concerns about a weak world economy, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Bank will close its corporate banking services and securities departments in Russia, it said in a statement published on the website for its Russian business on Thursday.

HELLA

Indicated 10.6 percent lower

The German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics expects a hit to full-year earnings from the failure of a supplier in China, it warned on Thursday.

HAPAG LLOYD

The German container shipping group will announce plans to list its shares on the stock exchange in the next 10 days, Boersen Zeitung reported on Friday, citing sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.96 pct at Friday's close, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 6.50 GMT.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - Goldman Sachs cuts to "Neutral" from "Buy"

CONTINENTAL - Goldman Sachs raises to "Buy" from "Neutral"

ADIDAS - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

E.ON - Investec raise to "Buy" from "Sell"

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

