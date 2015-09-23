UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen will meet on Wednesday to discuss allegations by U.S. authorities that the German carmaker rigged emissions tests, sources have told Reuters.
The company said the scandal could affect 11 million of its cars around the globe as investigations of its diesel models multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin Winterkorn.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Siemens will cut "noticeably" fewer jobs in Germany than planned as orders have improved and compromises were reached in labour talks, Handelsblatt reported citing sources close to the negotiations.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
EUROPEAN AUTOMOBILE SECTOR - Societe Generale cuts to "neutral" from "overweight" following Volkswagen's emissions scandal
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -1.9 pct.
Time: 0607 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September Markit Flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.8, Services PMI at 54.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz)
