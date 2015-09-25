FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.7 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
Volkswagen's supervisory board is expected to name a new
chief executive to replace Martin Winterkorn, who resigned this
week after the carmaker admitted it deceived U.S. regulators
about how much its diesel cars pollute.
Separately, California said it was gearing up for "major
enforcement action" against VW and expected a recall of cars not
in compliance with emissions rules.
Also separately, at least 29 U.S. state attorneys general on
Thursday initiated a multi-state investigation of Volkswagen
over its representations to consumers over their diesel
vehicles, according to a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney
General Lisa Madigan. As part of the probe, the group will send
subpoenas to Volkswagen, she said.
Australia and India also said they would look into whether
Volkswagen misled consumers over its emissions claims.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Deutsche Bank AG must face a U.S. government
lawsuit seeking to recoup more than $190 million over an alleged
tax fraud 15 years ago, after a federal judge on Thursday turned
down the German's bank's request to dismiss the case.
BAYER
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Dozens of women urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Thursday to withdraw Bayer AG's permanent
contraceptive device, Essure, saying not enough is known about
its potential to harm users.
ADIDAS
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
Nike Inc's first-quarter profits outpaced
expectations as surprisingly steep China growth boosted the
world's largest sportswear maker, despite fears of a slowdown in
the world's second-biggest economy.
MERCK
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Merck and Pfizer signed an agreement with agilent
technologies company Dako, to cooperate on the development of
the investigational anti-PD-L1 antibody Avelumab.
HELLA
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The company kept its outlook for lower operating profit in
its fiscal 2015/16 year due to the failure of a supplier in
China.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HELLA - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed
STROEER - 1.3 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
EVONIK - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
STROEER - Jefferies starts with "buy"
FED
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday she
expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates
later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the U.S.
economy is strong enough to boost employment.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.8 pct.
Time: 5.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
