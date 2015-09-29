FRANKFURT, Sept 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 1 percent higher

E.ON Russia, a unit of Germany's biggest utility, expects no growth in power consumption and output in Russia next year as the country's economic downturn worsens, its chief executive said on Monday.

RWE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The German government should help RWE financially as the country's largest utility grapples with Berlin's decision to phase out nuclear power and push into renewable energy, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The supervisory board of Volkswagen's Porsche business may name the sports-car maker's production chief Oliver Blume as the division's new chief executive this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Separately, a spokesman for VW's commercial vehicles business said light commercial vehicles such as the Transporter and Caddy account for 1.8 million of the 11 million diesel cars affected by the carmaker's emissions scandal.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus sales chief John Leahy, on whose watch the European planemaker has sold planes worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his post, pushing aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of the decision said.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Ruling due from Cologne court in case brought against ad-blocking start-up Eyeo by Axel Springer.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

Cypress Semiconductor Corp has withdrawn its rival offer for Atmel Corp, which Dialog Semiconductor is seeking to buy.

HORNBACH HOLDING, HORNBACH BAUMARKT

Hornbach Holding indicated 0.5 percent lower

Hornbach Baumarkt indicated 1 percent lower

H1 results due.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CONTINENTAL - Goldman Sachs adds to Conviction List

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce"

ELRINGKLINGER AG - Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "hold" from "reduce"

PROSIEBENSAT 1 - Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"

RTL GROUP - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.9 pct, S&P 500 -2.6 pct, Nasdaq -3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -4.05 pct at Tuesday's close, Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.

Time: 0631 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August import prices -1.5 pct m/m, -3.1 pct y/y, Statistics Office data shows

German preliminary September inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, flat y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)