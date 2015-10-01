FRANKFURT Oct 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Bayer's Covestro slashed the volume of its planned
initial public offering (IPO) to 1.5 billion euros from 2.5
billion, citing deteriorating capital markets and uncertainty
over future economic growth in China.
K+S
Indicated 9.8 percent higher
Potash Corp offered K+S two seats on its board and pledged
to give K+S executives better-paid jobs at Potash as part of the
takeover proposal, which K+S has rejected, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Members of Volkswagen's supervisory board are concerned
about the carmaker's credit rating and are considering steps to
prop it up but have no plans to sell off assets, two sources
close to the board told Reuters.
Also, U.S. September sales figures due.
Trucks chief Andreas Renschler tells Handelsblatt that Asia
and the United States are markets the company will look at in
the long term.
Separately, France has launched a probe into whether
Volkswagen cheated on car emissions in France as it did in the
United States, a source close to the French Economy Ministry
said on Wednesday.
Also, South Korea said on Thursday Volkswagen's South Korean
unit informed the government it could recall around 120,000
vehicles in South Korea.
Separately, an Italian consumer group said it presented a
class action lawsuit against Volkswagen, accusing the company of
deceiving car owners and potentially harming the environment.
IPO
Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24
said on Thursday it would price at 30 euros ($33.51)
per share in its initial public offering (IPO) worth 1.16
billion euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Barclays raises to "overweight"
from "underweight," price target 94 eur from previous 78 eur
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - JP Morgan raises to
"overweight" from "neutral", cuts price target to 75 from 76
euros
RWE - RBC raises to "sector perform" from
"underperform", cuts target price to 12.50 from 17.50 eur
AAREAL - Kepler Cheuvreux removes from European
Banks Most Preferred List, rating "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq
+2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei closed +1.9 pct, Chinese markets closed.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0755
GMT. Seen at 52.5 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jonathan Gould)