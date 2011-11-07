FRANKFURT Nov 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0705 GMT):

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 4.9 percent higher

U.S. drugs regulator FDA approved the stroke preventer Xarelto from Bayer and Johnson & Johnson for people with a common heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation.

Separately, its financial chief was quoted as saying in Boersen-Zeitung the company boosted its liquidity buffer to cover the impact of the euro zone debt crisis, which has left it with a significant amount of unpaid bills from clients in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

ALLIANZ , MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE), HANNOVER RE (HNRGn.DE)

Allianz indicated 1.2 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent higher

Hannover Re indicated 0.1 percent higher

The head of EU insurance watchdog EIOPA, Gabriel Bernardino, expects insurers to feel more pressure than three years ago, he told Handelsblatt, adding he was confident that the sector can ride out the crisis. He viewed a potential haircut on Greek debt as "manageable" for the sector.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

AT&T Inc expects to close its proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA in the first half of 2012 because it is still fighting for U.S. regulatory approval. The company had said when it announced the deal in late March that it expected it to close in around 12 months, implying a close around the end of the first quarter of 2012.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said a Greek exit from the euro zone must be avoided to prevent contagion to other vulnerable European nations.

Separately, unit Sal. Oppenheim will be profitable this year, which will be a year earlier than planned, the unit's chief Wilhelm von Haller told newspaper Die Welt.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp said it is in the process of terminating its submarine sales joint venture with Ferrostaal.

E.ON (EONGn.DE)

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The utility has said it had agreed to talks with the unions over its plan to cut jobs.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler and partner Renault-Nissan are considering expanding their cooperation in the field of engine production, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

AXEL SPRINGER (SPRGn.DE)

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German publisher said third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 158 million euros ($217 million), beating the 141 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Europe's biggest copper smelter has reached its operating target for the fiscal 2010/11 year, the company's Chief Executive Bernd Drouven told magazine Euro am Sonntag. Aurubis targets earnings before taxes (EBT) of considerably more than 260 million euros.

TUI (TUIGn.DE)

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German tour operator has asked Greek hoteliers to sign new contracts spelling out how it will pay its bills in the event Greece leaves the euro zone and starts using a new currency, a spokesman for the company said.

QSC

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The company reported third-quarter EBITDA of 20.8 million euros, slightly higher than the 20.7 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company said passenger numbers fell by 4.1 percent to 3.35 million in October.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated unchanged

The German real estate investment trust (REIT) said third-quarter net rental income reached 20.6 million euros, slightly below the 21.0 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

ENBW

Indication not available

The utility may have to take a writedown of as much as 1.15 billion euros on its holding in regional utility EWE, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources at the companies.

