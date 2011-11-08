FRANKFURT Nov 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The bank's weak earnings power may force it to seek another bailout if the economy further slows, Fitch Ratings said on Monday, even as Germany's second-largest bank last week said it will not tap state funds.

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The world's biggest reinsurer posted net profit of 286 million euros after minorities in the third quarter, missing forecasts as investment income fell sharply due to the European debt crisis.

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company has filed an additional patent infringement lawsuit in the United States against Dow Agrosciences , saying that the company used seven of Bayer's patents unauthorized.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The printing press maker said it would reach its 3 billion euro revenue target later than expected. Last month, it had lowered its outlook for the 2011/2012 fiscal year.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Germany's refined sugar output in the current 2011/12 season will rise to 4.67 million tonnes from 3.44 million tonnes in 2010/11, Germany's sugar industry association WVZ said on Tuesday.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 6.2 percent higher

The bank said third-quarter operating profit rose 42 percent to 47 million euros.

COMDIRECT BANK

Indicated 4.9 percent higher

The bank has raised its 2011 pretax profit outlook to more than 100 million euros from over 95 million. Profit after tax is seen at 110 million euros.

LEONI (LEOGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The German car parts supplier kept its outlook after reporting third-quarter operating profit of 54.6 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AIXTRON (AIXGn.DE) - Morgan Stanley has raised the stock to "equal weight" from "underweight".

BAYER (BAYGn.DE) - Goldman Sachs has raised price target to 60 euros from 52 euros.

BASF (BASFn.DE) - Goldman Sachs has cut its price target for the stock to 66 euros from 68 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, under massive pressure to resign, faces a crucial vote on public finances in parliament on Tuesday which could sink his government if enough party rebels desert him.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September trade surplus widened to 15.3 billion euros from 13.8 billion in August. Economist polled by Reuters had expected a drop to 12.5 billion euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)