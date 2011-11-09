FRANKFURT Nov 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0707 GMT):

E.ON (EONGn.DE)

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The company reported nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 6.6 billion euros ($9.1 billion), beating the 6.5 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The precedent set by the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt risks leaving banks more exposed to future financial crises of other countries, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday.

HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE)

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The maker of Pritt Stick adhesives reported third-quarter adjusted operating profit of 541 million euros, below the 555 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

DEUTSCHE POST (DPWGn.DE)

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

Deutsche Post reported third-quarter EBIT of 646 million euros, beating the 586 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

KLOECKNER & CO (KCOGn.DE)

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Europe's largest steel and metals trader reported third-quarter EBITDA of 37 million euros, below the 39.2 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

HANNOVER RE (HNRGn.DE)

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The world's third-biggest reinsurer reported third-quarter net profit of 163 million euros, beating the 134 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

SYMRISE

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The fragrances and flavours specialist reported third-quarter EBIT of 61.4 million euros, beating the 60.2 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Q4 results. The ATM maker is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 5.3 percent to 43.4 million euros. Poll:

KUKA

Indicated 6.1 percent higher

The German robotics maker Kuka reported third-quarter EBIT of 19.2 million euros, beating the 16.7 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

JENOPTIK

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The German engineering group reported third-quarter EBIT of 10.9 million euros, beating the 10.3 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

