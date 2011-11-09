FRANKFURT Nov 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0707 GMT):
E.ON (EONGn.DE)
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The company reported nine-month adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 6.6
billion euros ($9.1 billion), beating the 6.5 billion average
forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [EONGn.DE-E]
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The precedent set by the restructuring of Greek sovereign
debt risks leaving banks more exposed to future financial crises
of other countries, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef
Ackermann said in an interview with the Financial Times on
Wednesday.
Related news [DBKGn.DE-E]
HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE)
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The maker of Pritt Stick adhesives reported third-quarter
adjusted operating profit of 541 million euros, below the 555
million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [HNKG_p.DE-E]
DEUTSCHE POST (DPWGn.DE)
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
Deutsche Post reported third-quarter EBIT of 646 million
euros, beating the 586 million average forecast in a Reuters
poll. Poll:
Related news [DPWGn.DE-E]
KLOECKNER & CO (KCOGn.DE)
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Europe's largest steel and metals trader reported
third-quarter EBITDA of 37 million euros, below the 39.2 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [KCOGn.DE-E]
HANNOVER RE (HNRGn.DE)
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The world's third-biggest reinsurer reported third-quarter
net profit of 163 million euros, beating the 134 million average
forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news [HNRGn.DE-E]
SYMRISE
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The fragrances and flavours specialist reported
third-quarter EBIT of 61.4 million euros, beating the 60.2
million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Q4 results. The ATM maker is expected to report its
fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) rose 5.3 percent to 43.4 million euros. Poll:
Related news
KUKA
Indicated 6.1 percent higher
The German robotics maker Kuka reported third-quarter EBIT
of 19.2 million euros, beating the 16.7 million average forecast
in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
JENOPTIK
Indicated 2.0 percent higher
The German engineering group reported third-quarter EBIT of
10.9 million euros, beating the 10.3 million average forecast in
a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Harro ten Wolde)